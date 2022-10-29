League champion Archbold placed a pair on the all-Northwest Ohio Athletic League first team and head coach Debbie Culler was named Coach of the Year as part of the conference’s volleyball honorees.
Swanton senior setter Sofie Taylor was named NWOAL Player of the Year for the league runner-up Bulldogs after tallying 45 kills, 77 aces, 16 blocks, 226 digs and 867 assists this season. Taylor boosted her career total to 3,039 assists for the Bulldogs, ranking seventh all-time in state history.
Keely Culler and Chaney Brodbeck nabbed first team honors for the Bluestreaks, joined by Swanton’s Katlyn Floyd, Wauseon’s Jazmine Barajas, Evergreen’s Lyla Nash and Liberty Center’s Eliza Jones and specialists Maddie Smith of Swanton and Baylor McGraw of Patrick Henry.
All-NWOAL Volleyball
First Team
Sofie Taylor (Swanton), Keely Culler (Archbold), Chaney Brodbeck (A), Jazmine Barajas (Wauseon), Katlyn Floyd (S), Lyla Nash (Evergreen), Eliza Jones (Liberty Center).
Specialists: Maddie Smith (S), Baylor McGraw (Patrick Henry).
Player of the Year: Sofie Taylor (Swanton).
Coach of the Year: Debbie Culler (Archbold).
Second Team
Olivia Liechty (A), Hayley Meyer (W), Blayze Langenderfer (Bryan), Ellie Johnson (E), Elle Mohler (LC).
Honorable Mention
Archbold: Ella Bowman, Aubrey Eicher, Jaely Gericke. Bryan: Crystal Fillman. Delta: Sydney Churchill, Khloe Weber. Evergreen: Haley Johnson. Liberty Center: Emma St. Clair, Eme Gray. Patrick Henry: Whitney Johnson, Ada Christman, Allie Arnos. Swanton: Morgan Smith, Peighton Manning. Wauseon: Addy Case, Jocelynne St. John-Fisher, Johanna Tester.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.