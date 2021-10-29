After garnering its second straight league title and first outright crown since 2012, Archbold earned more hardware as senior Addie Ziegler and head coach Debbie Culler were named Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player and Coach of the Year, respectively, as part of the league’s volleyball honorees announced on Thursday.

Ziegler recorded 42 kills, 44 aces (267-278 serving), 129 digs and 674 assists with just 15 errors in 1,632 attempts in her senior season with the Bluestreaks. Culler earned the league’s top coaching honor in her second season as Archbold mentor, helping guide Archbold to a 7-0 league finish, a 20-4 season and a berth in the Division III district tournament.

Ziegler was joined on the all-league first team by teammate Chaney Brodbeck, along with Wauseon senior Cameron Estep, Bryan senior Gwen Spengler, Swanton junior Kaitlyn Floyd and Patrick Henry senior Kelsey Smith.

All-NWOAL Volleyball

First Team

Addi Ziegler (Archbold), Chaney Brodbeck (Archbold), Cameron Estep (Wauseon), Gwen Spengler (Bryan), Kaitlyn Floyd (Swanton), Kelsey Smith (Patrick Henry).

Specialists: Sofie Taylor (Swanton), Marisa Seiler (Wauseon).

Player of the Year: Addi Ziegler (Archbold).

Coach of the Year: Debbie Culler (Archbold).

Second Team

Keely Culler (Archbold), Trista Eitniear (Swanton), Ella Bowman (Archbold), Eliza Jones (Liberty Center), Aaliyah Glover (Wauseon), Maddie Smith (Swanton).

Honorable Mention

Archbold: Carsyn Hagans, Olivia Liechty. Bryan: Blayze Langenderfer, Jordan Beck, Crystal Fillman. Delta: Khloe Weber, Alyesa Brown. Evergreen: Nicole Johnson, Ellie Johnson. Liberty Center: Emma St. Clair, Jenna Jones. Patrick Henry: Whitney Johnson, Chloe Baird. Swanton: Brooke Dockery, Morgan Smith. Wauseon: Jazmine Barajas.

