After garnering its second straight league title and first outright crown since 2012, Archbold earned more hardware as senior Addie Ziegler and head coach Debbie Culler were named Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player and Coach of the Year, respectively, as part of the league’s volleyball honorees announced on Thursday.
Ziegler recorded 42 kills, 44 aces (267-278 serving), 129 digs and 674 assists with just 15 errors in 1,632 attempts in her senior season with the Bluestreaks. Culler earned the league’s top coaching honor in her second season as Archbold mentor, helping guide Archbold to a 7-0 league finish, a 20-4 season and a berth in the Division III district tournament.
Ziegler was joined on the all-league first team by teammate Chaney Brodbeck, along with Wauseon senior Cameron Estep, Bryan senior Gwen Spengler, Swanton junior Kaitlyn Floyd and Patrick Henry senior Kelsey Smith.
All-NWOAL Volleyball
First Team
Addi Ziegler (Archbold), Chaney Brodbeck (Archbold), Cameron Estep (Wauseon), Gwen Spengler (Bryan), Kaitlyn Floyd (Swanton), Kelsey Smith (Patrick Henry).
Specialists: Sofie Taylor (Swanton), Marisa Seiler (Wauseon).
Player of the Year: Addi Ziegler (Archbold).
Coach of the Year: Debbie Culler (Archbold).
Second Team
Keely Culler (Archbold), Trista Eitniear (Swanton), Ella Bowman (Archbold), Eliza Jones (Liberty Center), Aaliyah Glover (Wauseon), Maddie Smith (Swanton).
Honorable Mention
Archbold: Carsyn Hagans, Olivia Liechty. Bryan: Blayze Langenderfer, Jordan Beck, Crystal Fillman. Delta: Khloe Weber, Alyesa Brown. Evergreen: Nicole Johnson, Ellie Johnson. Liberty Center: Emma St. Clair, Jenna Jones. Patrick Henry: Whitney Johnson, Chloe Baird. Swanton: Brooke Dockery, Morgan Smith. Wauseon: Jazmine Barajas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.