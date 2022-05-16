Softball CAROUSEL.jpg

After finishing as the runner-up in the NWOAL Player of the Year voting as a freshman, Evergreen sophomore slugger Macy Chamberlin took home top honors in 2022 as part of the all-league softball honorees released on Monday.

After helping lead the Vikings to a share of their second straight league title, Chamberlain was joined on the all-NWOAL first team by teammate Brooklyn Richardson. Co-champion Archbold saw Natalie Nofziger and Reagan Kohler as first-team picks along with the third co-champion Wauseon being represented by Autumn Pelok and Jayli Vasquez on the first team. Other first-teamers include 2021 Player of the Year Addie Arnold of Bryan, 2021 first-teamer Brie Williams of Swanton, Liberty Center sophomore Emma St. Clair and Bryan soph Ella Voigt. Arnold’s selection makes the Bryan senior pitcher a three-time all-league pick after earning a second-team nod as a freshman.

All-NWOAL Softball

First Team

Macy Chamberlin (Evergreen), Addie Arnold (Bryan), Natalie Nofziger (Archbold), Autumn Pelok (Wauseon), Brie Williams (Swanton), Brooklyn Richardson (Evergreen), Reagan Kohler (Archbold), Emma St. Clair (Liberty Center), Jayli Vasquez (Wauseon), Ella Voigt (Bryan).

Player of the Year: Macy Chamberlin, Evergreen.

Coach of the Year: Andrea Thiel, Archbold.

Second Team

Skylee Raker (Evergreen), Carsyn Hagans (Archbold), Marlee Yoder (Bryan), Eliza Jones (Liberty Center), Taylor Forrest (Swanton), Jazmine Miranda (Patrick Henry), Harley Phillips (Archbold), Ava Kovar (Wauseon), Ella Hageman (Wauseon), Jasey Spiess (Delta).

Honorable Mention

Archbold: Bre Boysel, Addison Ziegler. Bryan: Delilah Taylor, Kailee Thiel, Caitlyn DeWitt. Delta: Faith Kern, Kate Friess, Madison Savage. Evergreen: Jocelyn Schuster, Kennedy Coolman, Merissa Van Denk. Liberty Center: Kylee Kern, Emerson Gray, Molly Perry. Patrick Henry: Kasey Nelson, Kelsey Smith, Mariah Boyer. Swanton: Trista Eitniear, Alaina Pelland. Wauseon: Aubrianna Everly.

