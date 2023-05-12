Evergreen junior slugger Macy Chamberlin was a repeat honoree for the Vikings as the standout catcher was named Northwest Ohio Athletic League softball Player of the Year for the second straight season.
Chamberlin, a Penn State commit, hit an eye-popping .727 from the plate this year (32 hits in 44 at-bats) while being walked 21 times. Chamberlin broke her own school record with 19 home runs this year, a mark tied for fourth most in a season in OHSAA history while driving in 37 runs and scoring 27 herself with just one strikeout in 65 plate appearances.
Bryan skipper Samantha Molina earned her second NWOAL Coach of the Year award in the last three seasons with the Golden Bears after guiding the team to its first-ever outright league title and a No. 1 seed in the Division II UNOH District.
Joining Chamberlin on the all-NWOAL first team were Archbold’s Natalie Nofziger and Ella Bowman, Bryan’s Thea Staten and Ella Voigt, Liberty Center’s Bea Barrett and Emerson Gray, Swanton’s Alexa Faber and Taylor Forrest and Wauseon’s Ava Kovar.
All-NWOAL Softball
First Team
Macy Chamberlin (Evergreen); Thea Staten (Bryan); Natalie Nofziger (Archbold); Taylor Forrest (Swanton); Bea Barrett (Liberty Center); Ella Voigt (Bryan); Emerson Gray (Liberty Center); Alexa Faber (Swanton); Ava Kovar (Wauseon); Ella Bowman (Archbold).
Player of the Year: Macy Chamberlin (Evergreen).
Coach of the Year: Samantha Molina (Bryan).
Second Team
Marlee Yoder (Bryan); Emma St. Clair (Liberty Center); Bre Boysel (Archbold); Ella Albright (Wauseon); Jasey Spiess (Delta); Reese Grothaus (Bryan); Kasey Nelson (Patrick Henry); Lyla Carrizales (Delta); Molly Perry (Liberty Center); Maddie Thiel (Archbold).
Honorable Mention
Archbold: Makena Thiel, Adi Kinsman, Tess Ames. Bryan: Kailee Thiel, Caitlyn DeWitt, Josey Arnold. Delta: Kate Friess. Evergreen: Shelby Moore, Courtney Robertson, Kira Keller, Evy Shrader. Liberty Center: Madison McBride, Molly Fuller. Patrick Henry: Grace Behnfeldt, Mariah Boyer, Illy Schwiebert. Swanton: Kyleigh Shinaver, Payton DeTray. Wauseon: Brianna Hays, Kylerr Bronson, Ella Hageman.
