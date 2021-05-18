Bryan junior ace Addison Arnold took the top honor in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League this season after being named NWOAL softball Player of the Year on Sunday for the league co-champion Golden Bears.
Arnold is the team’s leading pitcher (21-1) with 195 strikeouts and a 1.41 ERA this season and leading batter with a .487 average, 37 hits and 14 RBIs. Evergreen freshman Macy Chamberlin was right behind Arnold in the final voting after scorching at the dish with a .696 average, 48 hits, 38 RBIs, and 13 home runs for the co-champion Vikings.
Bryan coach Samantha Fowls was named NWOAL Coach of the Year after leading the Bears to a 22-3 record, a spot in districts and the team’s second NWOAL softball title in program history (2017).
All-NWOAL Softball
First Team
Addison Arnold (Bryan), Macy Chamberlin (Evergreen), Kylie Sauder (Archbold), Sam Engler (Liberty Center), Breanna Huffman (Evergreen), Rachel Waszak (Swanton), Macee Schang (Wauseon), Scout Smith (Bryan), Payton Albright (Wauseon), Brianna Williams (Swanton).
Player of the Year: Addison Arnold (Bryan).
Coach of the Year: Samantha Fowls (Bryan).
Second Team
Cassidy Chapa (Liberty Center), Bea Barrett (Liberty Center), Reagan Rouleau (Delta), Addison Ziegler (Archbold), Breanna Long (Bryan), Delilah Taylor (Bryan), Jocelyn Schuster (Evergreen), Kennedy Keller (Evergreen), Chelsie Raabe (Wauseon), Abby McGraw (Patrick Henry).
Honorable Mention
Archbold: Reagan Kohler. Bryan: Ella Voigt, Alexandra Vreeland. Delta: Miriah Mattimore. Evergreen: Skylee Raker, Lexie Thibodeaux. Liberty Center: Morgan Garber. Patrick Henry: Ella Meyer, Baylor McGraw. Swanton: Bailey Arnold, Trista Eitniear, Kailey Brownfield. Wauseon: Jaylie Vasquez, Jettie Burget, Alexis Haury.
