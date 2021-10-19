The Northwest Ohio Athletic League awarded its boys and girls soccer all-league teams for the 2021 season on Monday, with Bryan taking top honors on the girls side and one of the individual boys soccer awards.
In the girls field, the Golden Bears’ unbeaten run through the season and first-ever league title, shared with Evergreen, saw Bryan senior Allie Zimmerman named NWOAL Player of the Year while coach Adam Subasic was named NWOAL Coach of the Year. Zimmerman was joined by teammates Delilah Taylor and Addie Arnold on the first team after edging out Evergreen’s Paige Radel for the top individual league honor.
The boys voting saw Wauseon sophomore Benicio Torres named the boys soccer Player of the Year while Bryan mentor Luke Collins was named NWOAL Coach of the Year. Torres was one of three Wauseon players to earn first team all-league honors along with Eli Delgado and Gavin Gerig. Outright league champion Delta saw Nolan Risner and Carson Chiesa pick up first-team accolades.
All-NWOAL Boys Soccer
First Team
Benicio Torres (Wauseon), Hayden Callicotte (Swanton), Quinn Brown (Bryan), Tyson Woodring (Evergreen), Krayton Kern (Archbold), Nolan Risner (Delta), Eli Delgado (Wauseon), Carson Chiesa (Delta), Isaiah Estelle (Liberty Center), Gavin Gerig (Wauseon), Cole Roth (Liberty Center), Dom Malanga (Bryan).
Player of the Year: Benicio Torres (Wauseon).
Coach of the Year: Luke Collins (Bryan).
Second Team
Colton Smith (Bryan), Evan Lumbrezer (Evergreen), Kaden Rufenacht (Archbold), Mason Koback (Swanton), Braden Vajen (Wauseon), Bryce Gillen (Delta), Shane Kruger (Delta), Dane Riley (Archbold), Anthony Tomaszewski (Bryan), Manuel Gante (Wauseon), Cody McDougle (Liberty Center), Riley Dunbar (Evergreen).
Honorable Mention
Archbold: Brodie Dominique, Ethan Stuckey. Bryan: Aidan Andrews, Dylan Koenig. Delta: Max York. Evergreen: Jon Burnep, Elijah Hernandez, Brodie Setmire. Liberty Center: Jake Spieth, Collin Reyes, Michael Romine, Carter Shank. Swanton: Brandon Robledo, Isaiah Bolyard, Dawson Garn. Wauseon: Beau Reeder, Seth Richer, Colin Kinnersley.
All-NWOAL Girls Soccer
First Team
Allie Zimmerman (Bryan), Paige Radel (Evergreen), Frankie Nelson (Swanton), Reagan Kohler (Archbold), Delilah Taylor (Bryan), Aubree Hollenbaugh (Liberty Center), Sydney Woodring (Evergreen), Eva Mennetti (Wauseon), Karsyn Hostetler (Archbold), Kadence Carroll (Wauseon), Ella Demaline (Delta), Addie Arnold (Bryan).
Player of the Year: Allie Zimmerman (Bryan).
Coach of the Year: Adam Subasic (Bryan).
Second Team
Jayden Hendricks (Swanton), Emma Hall (Archbold), Kylee Kern (Liberty Center), Alyssa Giesige (Liberty Center), Kailee Thiel (Bryan), Teagan Postlewait (Delta), Rylee Vasvery (Wauseon), Raegan Radel (Evergreen), Grace Munger (Delta), Ellie Rodriguez (Wauseon), Lydia Gleckler (Evergreen), Ella Miller (Bryan).
Honorable Mention
Archbold: Sophie Rupp, Carlee Meyer. Bryan: Marah Smith, Calysta Wasson. Delta: Samantha Maurer, Anna Munger. Evergreen: Kayla Gleckler, Kenzie Mitchey. Liberty Center: Carly Roth, Peyton Armey. Swanton: Megan Haselman, Carol Vargas. Wauseon: Abby Smith, Ezra Dixon, Jane Richer.
