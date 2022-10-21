The Northwest Ohio Athletic League released its all-league teams for boys and girls soccer for the 2022 season on Friday, with Archbold and Delta being the biggest winners in the individual awards.
Archbold saw senior Leah Mcquade win NWOAL Player of the Year honors on the girls side and head coach Stewart Rodger win Co-Coach of the Year along side Delta’s KJ Abair on the boys side. The Archbold boys won a very tight league title race by one point over Delta, despite losing to the Panthers earlier in the season. It’s the sixth title in the past eight years for the Blue Streaks. Evergreen was just two points back and the Vikings saw Tyson Woodring win NWOAL Player of the Year for the boys. Archbold’s Krayton Kern and Gabe Short were named to the first-team.
Also on the girls side, Delta’s Paige Triana won NWOAL Coach of the Year, leading the Panthers to a 12-4 mark after going seven seasons without a winning record. The Bryan girls saw two make first team honors with Ella Voigt and Marah Smith getting the nod after leading the Golden Bears to their second-straight NWOAL title. Archbold saw two others, Carlee Meyer and Sophie Rupp make the first team as well.
All-NWOAL Boys Soccer
First Team
Tyson Woodring (Evergreen), Krayton Kern (Archbold), Hayden Callicotte (Swanton), Braden Vajen (Wauseon), Nolan Risner (Delta), Eli Mora (Delta), Dom Malanga (Bryan), Elijah Hernandez (Evergreen), Gabe Short (Archbold), Benicio Torres (Wauseon), Max York (Delta), Collin Reyes (Liberty Center).
Player of the Year: Tyson Woodring (Evergreen).
Co-Coaches of the Year: KJ Abair (Delta) and Stewart Rodger (Archbold).
Second Team
Nick Rosinski (Evergreen), Brodey Roth (Delta), Brodie Dominique (Archbold), Logan Estelle (Liberty Center), Rudy Rodger (Archbold), Eli Delgado (Wauseon), Dylan Koenig (Bryan), Anthony Tomaszewski (Bryan), Seth Richer (Wauseon), Isaiah Bolyard (Swanton), Brodie Setmire (Evergreen), Manuel Gante (Wauseon).
Honorable Mention
Tyler Wolff (Bryan), Bryce Gillen (Delta), Lance Ramirez (Archbold), Will Norris (Liberty Center), Bryan Robledo (Swanton), Carter Shank (Liberty Center), Dawson Garn (Swanton), Luke Reinhard (Delta), Cooper Tenney (Delta), Brandon Robledo (Swanton), Kyler Boulton (Archbold), Walker Lumbrezer (Evergreen), Masen Welling (Bryan), Cory Kanneman (Evergreen), Brendan Mysinger (Liberty Center), Collin Mennetti (Wauseon), Beau Reeder (Wauseon), Colten Beaverson (Archbold), Cayden Mingin (Delta), Vincente Lennex (Swanton).
All-NWOAL Girls Soccer
First Team
Leah Mcquade (Archbold), Alaina Pelland (Swanton), Rylee Vasvery (Wauseon), Ella Voigt (Bryan), Ella Demaline (Delta), Raegan Radel (Evergreen), Peyton Armey (Liberty Center), Carlee Meyer (Archbold), Sophie Rupp (Archbold), Marah Smith (Bryan), Erza Dixon (Wauseon), Alyssa Giesige (Liberty Center).
Player of the Year: Leah McQuade (Archbold).
Coach of the Year: Paige Triana (Delta)
Second Team
Macy Burton (Bryan), Teagan Postlewait (Delta), Megan Haselman (Swanton), Lydia Gleckler (Evergreen), Teagan Rupp (Wauseon), Tarryn Hollenbaugh (Liberty Center), Jenn Mahnke (Archbold), Skylar Boulton (Delta), Abby Smith (Wauseon), Kailee Thiel (Bryan), Calleigh Stoner (Liberty Center), Emma Deffenbaugh (Delta), Alivia Mitchey (Evergreen).
Honorable Mention
Haylee Valle (Archbold), Maddie Short (Archbold), Calysta Wasson (Bryan), Adrianna Dunning (Delta), Rebekah VanWormer (Evergreen), Maddie Brogan (Liberty Center), Miranda Yeager (Swanton), Alaina Mersing (Swanton), Ann Spieles (Wauseon), Nicole Keller (Liberty Center), Tabithah Taylor (Bryan), Janane Kinsman (Archbold), Kiersten Taylor (Evergreen), Lauren Bettinger (Swanton), Kendall Sprow (Delta), Aariyah Hallett (Wauseon).
