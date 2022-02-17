Marisa Seiler capped off a historic career for Wauseon with her third first-team all-NWOAL basketball honor in four seasons, earning the 2021-22 Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year award in voting announced on Tuesday.
Seiler (21.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.3 spg 34 3-pointers) broke the school record for career points earlier this season en route to her fourth all-NWOAL selection (second-team in 2019-20).
Meanwhile, Archbold head coach Brian Ziegler was named NWOAL Coach of the Year after the Bluestreaks’ 14-8 (5-2 NWOAL) campaign saw them finish third in the league behind champion Bryan and runner-up Wauseon.
Seiler was joined on the all-league first team by teammate Autumn Pelok, Evergreen sharpshooter Bekah Bowser, Bryan senior Reese Grothaus, Archbold’s Leah McQuade and Liberty Center’s Peyton Armey.
All-NWOAL Girls Basketball
First Team
Marisa Seiler (Wauseon), Bekah Bowser (Evergreen), Reese Grothaus (Bryan), Autumn Pelok (Wauseon), Leah McQuade (Archbold), Peyton Armey (Liberty Center).
Player of the Year: Marisa Seiler (Wauseon).
Coach of the Year: Brian Ziegler (Archbold).
Second Team
Addi Ziegler (Archbold), Delilah Taylor (Bryan), Macy Chamberlin (Evergreen), Karsyn Weber (Patrick Henry), Addie Arnold (Bryan), Kadence Carroll (Wauseon).
Honorable Mention
Archbold: Addison Moyer, Harley Phillips. Bryan: Kailee Thiel, Ella Voigt. Delta: Sophia Burres, Khloe Weber. Evergreen: Lucy Serna. Liberty Center: Emersyn Gerken, Emerson Gray. Patrick Henry: Madison Prigge, Kya Seemann. Swanton: Katlyn Floyd, Alaina Pelland. Wauseon: Hayley Meyer, Ellie Rodriguez.
