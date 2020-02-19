After Archbold, Bryan and Wauseon combined for a three-way tie for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship, the league announced its all-league honorees on Monday.

Delta junior Brooklyn Green earned league Player of the Year honors while Bryan coach Todd Grosjean was named NWOAL Coach of the Year after helping guide the Bears to a 16-6 mark and a share of the league crown.

Other first teamers with Green included Swanton junior Aricka Lutz, Bryan junior Shallyn Miley, Evergreen sophomore Bekah Bowser, Archbold junior Kylie Sauder and Wauseon senior Sydney Zirkle.

All-NWOAL Girls Basketball

First Team

Brooklyn Green (Delta); Aricka Lutz (Swanton); Shallyn Miley (Bryan); Bekah Bowser (Evergreen); Kylie Sauder (Archbold); Sydney Zirkle (Wauseon).

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Green (Delta).

Coach of the Year: Todd Grosjean (Bryan).

Second Team

Marisa Seiler (Wauseon); Cassidy Chapa (Liberty Center); Kayla Prigge (Patrick Henry); Abi Borojevich (Archbold); Averie Lutz (Swanton); McKendry Semer (Bryan).

Honorable Mention

Archbold: Karsyn Hostetler, Harley Phillips, Naomi Rodriguez, Addison Ziegler. Bryan: Kloee Antigo, Addie Arnold. Delta: Reagan Rouleau, Braelyn Wymer, Brooklyn Wymer. Evergreen: Nicole Brand, Savannah VanOstrand. Liberty Center: Samantha Graber. Patrick Henry: Carissa Rosebrook, Audrey Sonnenberg, McKenzie Vance. Swanton: Frankie Nelson. Wauseon: Sam Aeschliman, Autumn Pelok.

