Delta senior Brooklyn Green, who led the Panthers to the regional tournament, was selected as the NWOAL girls player of the year.
Green led Delta with 12 points a game. She added five rebounds and 2.8 steals a game.
She was joined on the all-league first team by Swanton senior Aricka Lutz, Wauseon junior Marisa Seiler, Archbold senior Kylie Sauder, Liberty Center senior Cassidy Chapa and Bryan senior Shallyn Miley.
Bryan’s Todd Grosjean, who led the Bears to back-to-back league titles and a spot in the district final, was the choice as coach of the year.
All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Girls Basketball
First Team
Brooklyn Green (Delta), Aricka Lutz (Swanton), Marisa Seiler (Wauseon), Kylie Sauder (Archbold), Cassidy Chapa (Liberty Center), Shallyn Miley (Bryan).
Second Team
McKendry Semer (Bryan), Averie Lutz (Swanton), Autumn Pelok (Wauseon), Bekah Bowser (Evergreen), Reagan Rouleau (Delta), Braelyn Wymer (Delta).
Honorable Mention
Archbold: Addi Ziegler, Karsyn Hostetler. Bryan: Addie Arnold, Reese Grothaus, Brooke Lamberson. Delta: Ella Ford, Brooklyn Wymer. Evergreen: Jordan Lumbrezer. Liberty Center: Samantha Graber, Sophie Long. Patrick Henry: Kayla Prigge, McKenzie Vance. Swanton: Katelyn Floyd, Frankie Nelson. Wauseon: Hayley Meyer, Chelsie Raabe.
