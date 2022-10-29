Following a stellar season on the gridiron in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, the conference announced its all-league football honorees Thursday.
League champion Liberty Center added to the hardware from its 10-0 season with the Defensive Player of the Year award to senior Owen Box and Coach of the Year award to head man Casey Mohler. Box racked up 10 sacks and 39 tackles for an LC defense that allowed just 61 points all season and pitched four shutouts. Mohler has guided the Tigers to double-digit win seasons in four of his six seasons in charge at LC.
Archbold senior running back Carson Dominique brought home the Offensive Player of the Year award having rushed for 1,253 yards and a league-high 25 touchdowns on 198 carries while catching 19 passes for 338 yards and two TDs.
Box was a two-way first team honoree for LC at offensive and defensive tackle, joined by teammate Landon Bockelman and Wauseon’s Tyson Rodriguez (defensive back, specialist) as multi-first-teamers.
All-NWOAL Football
First Team
Offense
Quarterback: Zane Zeiter (Liberty Center). Running backs: Carson Dominique (Archbold), Matthew Orr (LC), Jerremiah Wolford (Delta). Wide Receivers: Landon Johnson (Patrick Henry), Sam Smith (Wauseon), Jude Armstrong (W), Riley Dunbar (Evergreen). Tackles: Owen Box (LC), Landon Bockelman (LC). Guards: Mason Siegel (A), Tyler Spisak (Bryan). Center: Brian Burrowes (A).
Defense
Ends: Aiden Behrman (PH), Parker Vollmer (B). Linemen: Owen Box (LC), Landon Bockelman (LC), Justin Duncan (W). Linebackers: Trent Kruse (LC), Houston Miranda (PH), Gabe Chapa (A). Backs: Kaden Rosebrook (PH), Landen Kruse (LC), Tyson Rodriguez (W), Chase Miller (A).
Specialists: Krayton Kern (A), Tyson Rodriguez (W), Brody Devlin (B).
Offensive Player of the Year: Carson Dominique (Archbold).
Defensive Player of the Year: Owen Box (Liberty Center).
Coach of the Year: Casey Mohler (Liberty Center).
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback: Nash Meyer (PH). Running backs: Sam Herold (B), Colton Kruse (LC), Kamon Molina (Swanton). Wide Receivers: Karter Behnfeldt (A), Gavin Jackson (PH). Tackles: Drew Rosengarten (PH), Zain Bell (B). Guards: Zain Bell (B), Sam Worline (E), Seth Navarre (LC). Center: Tanner Kline (LC).
Defense
Ends: Grant Richardson (E), Holden Barnes (D), Wyat Ripke (A). Linemen: Diesel Stoykoff (E), Lance Bauer (A), Grant Smith (PH). Linebackers: Austin Kovar (W), Justin Ruple (D), Ayden Pelz (B). Backs: James Ruple (D), Jase Kepler (B), Ethan Borton (W), Jeff Zacharias (LC).
Specialists: Phil Smithers (D), Colton Robertson (E), Dylan Dominique (B).
Honorable Mention
Offense
Quarterback: Jase Kepler (B), Cade Brenner (A), Trey Parsons (W). Running backs: Bryar Knapp (D), Ryan Friend (W). Wide Receivers: Riley Chapa (LC), Carter Dominique (B), Aiden Hammontree (LC), Colton Chambers (LC). Tackles: Hayden Dickman (A), Drew Smigelski (S), Tony Vasquez (W), Luke Schlatter (D), Gavin Schwiebert (PH). Guards: Connor Bates (D), Aidan Leininger (W), Tyler Ley (LC). Center: Ethan Funk (D), Andrew Geer (E), Alex Updike (PH), Evan Smigelski (S), Jon Spurgeon (W).
Defense
Ends: Zaidan Kessler (W), Maverick Mercer (D), Chance Snow (W), Jayden Dennis (B), Robert Pennington (E), Mason Schwiebert (PH). Linemen: Cameron Kirtz (S), David Oregon (A), Lane Hulbert (B). Linebackers: Devon Morris (A), Trenton Eitniear (S), George Brown (B), Caleb Lantz (D), Jerremiah Wolford (D), Conner Hewson (E), Camden Schlueter (E), Tanner Kline (LC), Kaiden Bryan (S), Logan Carroll (W). Backs: Stephen Diller (A), Xander Wiemken (S), Taysen Deckrosh (B), Ethan Hensley (S), Josiah Gomez (A), Jack Hurst (A), Aiden Shelleberger (B), Bryar Knapp (D), Riley Chapa (LC), Brock Behrman (PH), Brennan Mersing (S). Xavier Martinez (W).
Specialists: Ethan Hensley (S), Hunter Vaculik (E), Cole Mitchey (S).
