Archbold’s DJ Newman was named the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Offensive Player of the Year while Bluestreak coach David Dominique earned the honor for the second straight year.
Liberty Center senior Owen Johnson was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Tiger defense with 77 tackles and a sack.
Newman was a dual threat for an unbeaten Bluestreak offense that outscored opponents 41.4 to 6.7 on average and averaged 412.1 yards per contest, completing 70.6 percent of his passes (108-of-153) for 1,523 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions while averaging 9.7 yards per carry with 1,088 yards and 17 TDs.
All-NWOAL Football
First Team
Offense
DJ Newman (Archbold), Carson Dominique (A), Josh Tresnan-Reighard (Delta), Korbin Shepherd (Bryan), Jonas Tester (Wauseon), Gavin Bailey (A), Landon Johnson (Patrick Henry), Hayden Dickman (A), Owen Box (Liberty Center), Owen Johnson (LC), Zane Shindorf (D), Brian Burrowes (A).
Defense
Devin Morris (A), Will Seedorf (PH), Owen Box (LC), Austin Kohlhofer (D), Nick Herold (B), Owen Johnson (LC), Cayden Alvarado (A), Josh Tresnan-Reighard (D), Karter Behnfeldt (A), Owen Long (LC), Jonas Tester (W), Jude Armstrong (W), Kaden Rosebrook (PH).
Specialists: Landen Vance (Evergreen), Wes Wymer (LC), Cole Mitchey (Swanton), Jonas Tester (W).
Offensive Player of the Year: DJ Newman (A).
Defensive Player of the Year: Owen Johnson (LC).
Coach of the Year: David Dominique (A).
Second Team
Offense
Elijah McLeod (W), Nash Meyer (PH), Matthew Orr (LC), Jerremiah Wolford (D), Bryson Stump (W), Evan Conrad (LC), Sam Smith (W), Landen Vance (E), Zain Bell (B), Landen Wensink (PH), Parker Vollmer (B), Chase Santiago (W), Kyle Moore (W), Drew Rosengarten (PH).
Defense
Camren Foster (LC), Conor Brown (B), Diesil Stoykoff (E), Spencer Simon (A), Bryce Marvin (S), Ayden Pelz (B), Logan Carroll (W), Houston Miranda (PH), James Ruple (D), Jack Hurst (A), Payton Boucher (E), Zane Zeiter (KC), Timmy Johnson (PH).
Specialists: DJ Davis (D), Krayton Kern (A), Chase Miller (A).
Honorable Mention
Offense
Quarterbacks: Zane Zeiter (LC), Payton Boucher (E). Running backs: TeJay Moore (LC), Bryar Knapp (D), Conner Hewson (E). Receivers: Trent Wolfe (B), Jude Armstrong (W), Aiden Behrman (PH), Riley Dunbar (E), Charlie Krieger (A), Hunter Cullen-Lemley (A), Sam Herold (B), Gavin Jackson (PH), Kayden Davis (S). Tackles: Aaron Thomas (S), Landon Bockelman (LC), Cody Sheller (E), Mason Siegel (A), Robert Pennington (E), Tucker Delaney (W). Guards: Emilio Reymundo (PH). Centers: Jesse Noll (LC), Sam Worline (E).
Defense
Ends: Maverick Mercer (D), Teren Garcia (W), Holden Barnes (D), Chance Snow (W), Evan Conrad (LC). Linemen: Lance Bauer (A), Justin Duncan (W), Ethan Funk (D), Kyle Huffman (LC), Cameron Kirtz (S). Linebackers: Gabe Chapa (A), Noah Kistner (PH), Hunter Vaculik (E), Kamon Molina (S), Shawn Cook (D), Mikey Wolff (B), Evan Perry (D), Kalvin Tenney (D), Grant Richardson (E), Cody McCance (PH), Trenton Eitniear (S), Austyn Gossett (S), Bryson Stump (W), Zaidan Kessler (W). Backs: Ethan Hensley (S), Stephen Diller (A), Maddox Langenderfer (B), Riley Chapa (LC), Brock Behrman (PH).
Specialists: Phil Smithers (D), Tyson Rodriguez (W).
