Evergreen’s Evan Lumbrezer earned the Northwest Ohio Athletic League’s top honor for the second straight season and marked the third straight Viking to be named NWOAL boys basketball Player of the Year.
Lumbrezer led the league in scoring in league contests (17.1 ppg) as the Vikings tied for second with Patrick Henry behind league champ Swanton. Lumbrezer was joined on the first team by Swanton’s Nic Borojevich, Wauseon’s Jonas Tester, Archbold’s DJ Newman, Patrick Henry senior Will Seedorf and Liberty Center senior Evan Conrad. The first-team nods for Tester and Newman were the second straight for the two standout seniors.
Swanton head coach Bruce Smith was named NWOAL Coach of the Year after leading the 20-2 Bulldogs to their first outright league crown since 1982.
All-NWOAL Boys Basketball
First Team
Evan Lumbrezer (Evergreen), Nic Borojevich (Swanton), Jonas Tester (Wauseon), DJ Newman (Archbold), Evan Conrad (Liberty Center), Will Seedorf (Patrick Henry).
Player of the Year: Evan Lumbrezer (Evergreen).
Coach of the Year: Bruce Smith (Swanton).
Second Team
Luc Borojevich (Swanton), Lincoln Creager (Patrick Henry), Alex Roth (Archbold), RJ Shunck (Evergreen), Bryce Gillen (Delta), Aiden Hammontree (Liberty Center).
Honorable Mention
Archbold: Cade Brenner: Bryan: Sam Herold, Craig Jackson. Delta: Nolan Risner (Delta). Evergreen: Eli Keifer, Ethan Loeffler. Liberty Center: Landon Kruse. Patrick Henry: Nash Meyer, Aiden Behrman. Swanton: Sam Betz, Cole Mitchey. Wauseon: Carson Burt, Tyson Rodriguez, Matt Shaw.
