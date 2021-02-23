The Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league boys basketball honorees on Tuesday following the conclusion of the 2020-21 regular season.

Evan Lumbrezer of Evergreen earned the league’s Player of the Year, the second straight time an Evergreen player has won the award. Archbold head coach Joe Frank earned NWOAL Coach of the Year accolades following the Bluestreaks’ unblemished run to the league championship.

Joining Lumbrezer on the first team was Archbold junior DJ Newman, Bryan’s Titus Rohrer, Swanton’s Josh Vance and Wauseon teammates Connar Penrod and Jonas Tester.

All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Boys Basketball

First Team

Evan Lumbrezer (Evergreen), DJ Newman (Archbold), Titus Rohrer (Bryan), Josh Vance (Swanton), Connar Penrod (Wauseon), Jonas Tester (Wauseon).

Player of the Year: Evan Lumbrezer (Evergreen).

Coach of the Year: Joe Frank (Archbold).

Second Team

Noah Gomez (Archbold), Alex Roth (Archbold), Ethan Loeffler (Evergreen), Evan Conrad (Liberty Center), Camden Krugh (Liberty Center), Andrew Thornton (Swanton).

Honorable Mention

Trey Theobald (Archbold), Canon Lamberson (Bryan), Bryce Gillen (Delta), Chase Stickley (Delta), Nolan Risner (Delta), Wyatt Leatherman (Liberty Center), Trey Patterson (Liberty Center), Caleb Rosengarten (Patrick Henry), Gage Seemann (Patrick Henry), Layke Crossland (Patrick Henry), Cole Mitchey (Swanton), Isaac Wilson (Wauseon), Kolton DeGroff (Wauseon).

