The Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league boys basketball honorees on Tuesday following the conclusion of the 2020-21 regular season.
Evan Lumbrezer of Evergreen earned the league’s Player of the Year, the second straight time an Evergreen player has won the award. Archbold head coach Joe Frank earned NWOAL Coach of the Year accolades following the Bluestreaks’ unblemished run to the league championship.
Joining Lumbrezer on the first team was Archbold junior DJ Newman, Bryan’s Titus Rohrer, Swanton’s Josh Vance and Wauseon teammates Connar Penrod and Jonas Tester.
All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Boys Basketball
First Team
Evan Lumbrezer (Evergreen), DJ Newman (Archbold), Titus Rohrer (Bryan), Josh Vance (Swanton), Connar Penrod (Wauseon), Jonas Tester (Wauseon).
Player of the Year: Evan Lumbrezer (Evergreen).
Coach of the Year: Joe Frank (Archbold).
Second Team
Noah Gomez (Archbold), Alex Roth (Archbold), Ethan Loeffler (Evergreen), Evan Conrad (Liberty Center), Camden Krugh (Liberty Center), Andrew Thornton (Swanton).
Honorable Mention
Trey Theobald (Archbold), Canon Lamberson (Bryan), Bryce Gillen (Delta), Chase Stickley (Delta), Nolan Risner (Delta), Wyatt Leatherman (Liberty Center), Trey Patterson (Liberty Center), Caleb Rosengarten (Patrick Henry), Gage Seemann (Patrick Henry), Layke Crossland (Patrick Henry), Cole Mitchey (Swanton), Isaac Wilson (Wauseon), Kolton DeGroff (Wauseon).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.