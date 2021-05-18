Archbold junior standout DJ Newman brought home the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year award on Sunday, marking the second straight season an Archbold player has won the award.
Newman hit .547 this year for the Streaks with 30 runs, 12 doubles, three triples two home runs and 25 RBIs while also leading Archbold on the mound with 58 strikeouts in 37 innings.
Wauseon skipper Trent Thomas was named NWOAL Coach of the Year after guiding the Indians to their first league championship since 2014.
All-NWOAL Baseball
First Team
DJ Newman (Archbold), Connar Penrod (Wauseon), Breven Deckrosh (Bryan), Mikey Wolff (Bryan), Landon Amstutz (Liberty Center), Landen Vance (Evergreen), Jude Armstrong (Wauseon), Clayton Feehan (Patrick Henry), Brandon Taylor (Archbold), RJ Shunck (Evergreen).
Player of the Year: DJ Newman (Archbold).
Coach of the Year: Trent Thomas (Wauseon).
Second Team
Clay Stump (Wauseon), Brock Hudik (Evergreen), Max Hoffman (Delta), Jayden Seiler (Archbold), Keith Huard (Bryan), Drew Smigelski (Swanton), Caleb Rosengarten (Patrick Henry), Jaybe Burkle (Archbold), Gage Seemann (Patrick Henry), Maddux Chamberlin (Wauseon).
Honorable Mention
Archbold: Caleb Hogrefe. Bryan: Quinn Brown, Nolan Kidston, Ethan Psurny. Delta: Jayce Helminiak, Hunter Hamilton. Evergreen: Zach Laver, Nick Smithmyer, Ashton Sayers. Liberty Center: Dylan Matthews. Patrick Henry: Logan Hudson. Swanton: Blake Szalapski. Wauseon: Cameron Cantu, Sam Krasula, Kolton DeGroff.
