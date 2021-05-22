Paulding seniors Gabbie Stallbaum and Leigha Egnor earned top recognition in their final go-round in the Northwest Conference as both Panther standouts earned first-team all-league softball honors.
Egnor led the Panthers in batting average (.584), hits (52), doubles (15) and runs scored (46) while serving as pitching ace with a 16-4 record and 119 strikeouts in 120.1 innings.
Stallbaum, a Heidelberg University commit, was equally as tough to stop at the plate with a .583 average, 42 hits, 22 extra-base hits, seven home runs, 45 RBIs, 43 runs scored and 16 steals.
Senior outfielder Jalynn Parrett (.451, 41 hits, 10 doubles, 19 RBIs, 36 runs, 18 steals) picked up a second-team selection for Paulding while senior catcher Kaeli Bustos (.453, 34 hits, 30 RBIs) and junior infielder Alivya Bakle (.481, 37 hits, 10 doubles, three home runs, 36 RBIs, 24 steals) earned honorable mention status.
All-NWC Softball
First Team
Destiny Coil (Lincolnview), Gabbie Stallbaum (Paulding), Kam Utendorf (Columbus Grove), Taylor Post (Lincolnview), Leigha Egnor (Paulding), Leona Dalton (Ada), Breena Grace (Crestview), Kendall Bollenbacher (Lincolnview), Kali Small (Crestview), Katelyn Castle (Crestview), Savana Brooks (Allen East).
Player of the Year: Destiny Coil (Lincolnview).
Coach of the Year: Brad Doidge (Lincolnview).
Second Team
Nikki Thaxton (Allen East), Riley Busch (Bluffton), Madison Zimmerly (Columbus Grove), Winter Boroff (Lincolnview), Jalynn Parrett (Paulding), Cheyanne Mershman (Columbus Grove), Olivia Cunningham (Crestview), Emma Brinkman (Allen East), Lexi Waugh (Ada), Andi Webb (Lincolnview).
Honorable Mention
Tori Green (Ada), Kennedi Jordan (Bluffton), Krista Market (Spencerville), Jaelyn Boop (Spencerville), Bailey Gregory (Crestview), Anna Fitch (Delphos Jefferson), Kaeli Bustos (Paulding), Alex Rodriguez (Allen East), Sophie Bricker (Bluffton), Annie Mendenhall (Lincolnview), Alivya Bakle (Paulding), Shay Schroeder (Columbus Grove), Noel Warnement (Delphos Jefferson), Aubrey Young (Allen East), Addysen Stevens (Lincolnview), Avery Rahrig (Delphos Jefferson), Gracie Butorac (Spencerville), Abby Stechschulte (Columbus Grove), Daicy Robinson (Ada), Reagan Hammons (Crestview).
