Paulding’s Janae Pease and Columbus Grove’s Kenzie King each earned first-team recognition from the Northwest Conference as the league announced its all-conference basketball honorees for the 2020-21 season.
Pease, a 5-5 junior guard, averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists and 3.3 steals per contest for the 16-6 Panthers while shooting 78 percent from the free throw line.
Pease and King were joined on the all-league first team by NWC Player of the Year Emma Leis of Spencerville, Crestview’s Cali Gregory and Olivia Cunningham and Delphos Jefferson’s Alyvia Lindeman.
Paulding senior Jalynn Parrett (12.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.1 spg, 2.1 apg, 53 3-pointers) earned a second-team nod along with Columbus Grove’s Erin Downing. Panther seniors Sadie Estle (11.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.8 bpg) and Leigha Egnor (12.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.2 spg, 2.4 apg) were honorable mention selections.
All-Northwest Conference
Girls Basketball
First Team
Emma Leis (Spencerville), Kenzie King (Columbus Grove), Cali Gregory (Crestview), Alyvia Lindeman (Delphos Jefferson), Olivia Cunningham (Crestview), Janae Pease (Paulding).
Player of the Year: Emma Leis (Spencerville).
Coach of the Year: Mark Gregory (Crestview).
Second Team
Alycia Lindeman (Delphos Jefferson), Erin Downing (Columbus Grove), Jalynn Parrett (Paulding), Bailey Gregory (Crestview), Kendall Bollenbacher (Lincolnview).
Honorable Mention
Courtney Sumner (Ada), Sadie Estle (Paulding), Gillian Goecke (Spencerville), Laykin Garmatter (Bluffton), Lauren French (Delphos Jefferson), Lily Goecke (Spencerville), Savanna Brooks (Allen East), Leigha Egnor (Paulding), Zadria King (Lincolnview), Kylie Stackhouse (Bluffton).
