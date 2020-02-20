After leading Paulding to its best regular-season record in over 15 years, Panther senior Chelsi Giesige was recognized by the Northwest Conference as the 2019-20 league Player of the Year.

Giesige averaged 16.8 ppg, 3.3 steals and 3.2 assists per game for the 18-4 Panthers. Columbus Grove head coach Brian Schroeder was named NWC Coach of the Year after guiding the Bulldogs to an unbeaten conference record and the program’s fifth straight NWC championship.

Paulding senior Sydney McCullough and sophomore Janae Pease both garnered honorable mention nods from the conference.

All-NWC Girls Basketball

First Team

Chelsi Giesige (Paulding); Emma Leis (Spencerville); Alexis Gregory (Crestview); Kenzie King (Columbus Grove); Tori Newland (Allen East); Angel Schneider (Columbus Grove); Nelaya Burden (Spencerville).

Player of the Year: Chelsi Giesige (Paulding).

Coach of the Year: Brian Schroeder (Columbus Grove).

Second Team

Lakin Garmatter (Bluffton); Alycia Lindeman (Delphos Jefferson); Libby Schaadt (Bluffton); Bailey Gregory (Crestview); Abby Gladwell (Columbus Grove).

Honorable Mention

Olivia Cunningham (Crestview); Kendall Bollenbacher (Lincolnview); Addy Stewart (Delphos Jefferson); Sydney McCullough (Paulding); Courtney Sumner (Ada); Kayla White (Bluffton); Gillian Goecke (Spencerville); Savanah Ridenour (Columbus Grove); Brianna Ebel (Lincolnview); Janae Pease (Paulding); Kelsey Shaffer (Spencerville).

