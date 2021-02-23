Following the program’s second straight unbeaten Northwest Conference campaign, Columbus Grove earned both the Player and Coach of the Year in the league as part of the all-conference boys basketball awards announced on Monday.
Senior Blake Reynolds won the Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season for the Bulldogs and was also named to the all-NWC first team for the fourth straight year. Columbus Grove head coach Chris Sautter was named NWC Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Joining Reynolds on the all-conference first team was teammate Tayt Birnesser, Paulding’s Blake McGarvey, Lincolnview’s Collin Overholt and Creed Jessee and Crestview senior Kalen Etzler.
Paulding’s Payton Beckman garnered a second team nod.
All-Northwest Conference
Boys Basketball
First Team
Blake Reynolds (Columbus Grove), Kalen Etzler (Crestview), Tayt Birnesser (Columbus Grove), Collin Overholt (Lincolnview), Blake McGarvey (Paulding), Creed Jessee (Lincolnview).
Player of the Year: Blake Reynolds (Columbus Grove).
Coach of the Year: Chris Sautter (Columbus Grove).
Second Team
Josh Henline (Spencerville), Ian Wannemacher (Delphos Jefferson), Gabe Clement (Columbus Grove), Tyler Clum (Allen East), Payton Beckman (Paulding).
Honorable Mention
Micah Cook (Ada), Gabe Criblez (Allen East), Garrett Newland (Allen East), Kyler Kinn (Bluffton), Trey Sautter (Columbus Grove), Carson Kreischer (Crestview), Gavin Etzler (Crestview), Colin Bailey (Delphos Jefferson), Jake Bowersock (Lincolnview), Clayton Leeth (Lincolnview), Keegan Goecke (Spencerville).
