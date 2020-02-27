Columbus Grove junior Blake Reynolds was selected as the Northwest Conference Player of the Year as the NWC recently selected its all-league boys basketball teams.

Bulldog mentor Chris Sautter, who led the team to an undefeated regular season, was chosen as the conference's Coach of the Year.

Paulding's Blake McGarvey and Payton Beckman earned all-league honorable mention recognition.

All-NWC Boys Basketball

First Team

Blake Reynolds (Columbus Grove); Kalen Etzler (Crestview); Luke Denecker (Bluffton); Mason Soper (Bluffton); Tayt Birnesser (Columbus Grove); Brandon Hull (Ada).

Player of the Year: Blake Reynolds (Columbus Grove).

Coach of the Year: Chris Sautter (Columbus Grove).

Second team

Creed Jessee (Lincolnview); Ian Wannemacher (Delphos Jefferson); Jared Piercefield (Bluffton); Collin Overholt (Lincolnview); Josh Henline (Spencerville).

Honorable mention

Gabe Clement (Columbus Grove); Blake McGarvey (Paulding); Phillip Coulson (Ada); Jake Bowersock (Lincolnview); Carson Kreischer (Crestview); Payton Beckman (Paulding); Hunter Mericle (Delphos Jefferson); Dalton Prichard (Spencerville); Logan McCluer (Allen East)' Evan Hopkins (Columbus Grove).

