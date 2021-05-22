After helping guide the program to a school-record-tying 19 wins this season and a runner-up finish in their final season in the Northwest Conference, Paulding seniors Hunter Kauser and Blake McGarvey were rewarded with first-team selections on the all-NWC baseball listing.
Kauser led the team in batting average (.488), hits (42), runs (30), doubles (14), home runs (two), steals (15), wins (7-1) and strikeouts (79) while McGarvey wasn’t far behind (.411, 37 hits, 26 runs, five doubles, 18 RBIs, 11 steals, 3-0 record, 33 strikeouts, 0.81 ERA).
Junior Sam Woods (.370, 34 hits, 19 runs, three triples, team-high 24 RBIs, 3-0, 37 strikeouts, 0.63 ERA) picked up a second-team nod for the Panthers while senior Payton Beckman and sophomores Jacob Martinez and Ethan Foltz earned honorable mention status.
All-NWC Baseball
First Team
Landon Price (Lincolnview), Collin Overholt (Lincolnview), Hunter Kauser (Paulding), Jordan Motter (Allen East), Ayden Lichtensteiger (Crestview), Blake McGarvey (Paulding), Jacob Simmons (Delphos Jefferson), Bradden Crumrine (Allen East), Trever Sheets (Crestview), Dane Ebel (Lincolnview), Nate Ketchum (Allen East).
Player of the Year: Landon Price (Lincolnview).
Coach of the Year: Eric Fishpaw (Lincolnview).
Second Team
Sam Woods (Paulding), Shep Halker (Columbus Grove), Carson Hunter (Crestview), Jacob Morgan (Ada), Landen Schroeder (Columbus Grove), Carter Ringwald (Spencerville), Carson Fox (Lincolnview), Sy Morris (Spencerville), Logan Gallmeier (Delphos Jefferson), Braylon Scalf (Delphos Jefferson).
Honorable Mention
Brandon Renner (Lincolnview), Josh Wiseman (Delphos Jefferson), Brenton Renner (Columbus Grove), Jacob Martinez (Paulding), Hunter Jones (Crestview), Carter Frey (Allen East), Jack Cox (Spencerville), Adam Frederitz (Bluffton), Jake Poling (Ada), Payton Beckman (Paulding), Luke Otto (Columbus Grove), Garett Newland (Allen East), Roman Snyder (Ada), Tyler Koenig (Spencerville), Braylen Kennedy (Allen East), Colin Bailey (Delphos Jefferson), Braeden Jordan (Bluffton), Chase Miller (Allen East), Carter Young (Allen East), Ethan Foltz (Paulding).
