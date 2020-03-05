2020 All-Northwest District
Boys Basketball Teams
DIVISION I
FIRST TEAM
Josiah Fulcher, Lima Senior, 6-foot-2, senior, 21.3 points per game; Sean Craig, Sylvania Northview, 6-6, Soph., 20.3; Tavaz Showers, Toledo Start, 5-9, Sr., 13.4; Zach Szul, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-4, Sr., 17.1; Jackson Sizemore, Perrysburg, 6-8, Sr., 14.0; A.J. Adams, Findlay, 6-4, Jr., 17.2; Jamir Simpson, Lima Senior, 6-5, Sr., 17.5
SECOND TEAM
Adrian Michael, Toledo Start, 5-10, Sr., 10.9; Luke Denbow, Ashland, 6-1, soph., 18.2; Kendal Marshall, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-3, Sr., 11.1; Feisal Crumby, Toledo St. Francis, 12.2; Dominique Cole, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-6, Sr., 10.7; Dashad Floyd, Toledo Start, 6-1, Sr., 11.2; Brady Lichtenberg, Toledo St. John’s; 6-1, Jr., 12.7.
THIRD TEAM
Denzel Stuart, Holland Springfield, 6-1, Sr., 14.7; Drew Sims, Perrysburg, 5-11, Sr., 10.8; Mitchell Heilman, Ashland, 6-1, Sr., 17.0; Frank Waganfeald, Oregon Clay, 6-8, Jr., 13.5; Bobby Miller, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-4, Sr., 12.1; Tyler Tackett, Mansfield Madison, 6-2, Sr., 13.4.
Player of the Year: Josiah Fulcher, Lima Senior.
Coach of the Year: Matthew Wortham, Toledo Start.
Honorable mention: Deon Key, Holland Springfield; Noah Hagdohl, Oregon Clay; Drew Paule, Perrysburg; Grant Pahl, Sylvania Southview; Aric McCrimmon, Toledo Bowsher; Rashad Craig, Toledo St. Francis; Gary Batch, Toledo St. John’s; Dylan Metz, Mansfield Madison; Eli White, Ashland.
DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM
Tahj Staveskie, Sandusky, 6-0, Sr., 25.0; Jac Alexander, Oak Harbor, 5-10, Sr., 18.6; Evan Young, Upper Sandusky, 6-2, Sr., 17.1; T.J. Pugh, Shelby, 6-6, Sr., 22.0; Griffin Shaver, Ontario, 6-1, Jr., 17.2; George Mangas, Lima Shawnee, 6-3, Jr. 30.4; Da’Sean Nelson, Toledo Rogers, 6-7, Sr., 12.0.
SECOND TEAM
Garrett Chapin, Norwalk, 6-4, Jr.; 14.6; Ethan Steger, 6-5, Sr.; 15.9; CamRon Gaston, Rossford, 5-9, Jr.; 15.0; Isaiah Alsip, Galion, 6-1, Sr., 22.2; Brennan South, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, Sr.; 17.1; John Barker, Lima Shawnee, 5-10, Sr., 13.9; Jamiya Neal, Toledo Rogers, 6-6, Jr., 10.5.
THIRD TEAM
Drew Wennes, Huron, 6-4, Sr.., 16.7; William Simpson, Sandusky, 5-11, Sr., 12.0; L.J. Reaves, Tiffin Columbian, 6-2,Jr., 16.5; Will Lammers, Defiance, 6-2, Sr., 14.9; Noah Tester, Wauseon, 6-0, Sr., 12.7; Reese Jackson, Bryan, 6-8, Sr., 12.7; Owen Treece, Van Wert, 5-11, Jr., 23.1.
Player of the year: George Mangas, Lima Shawnee.
Coach of the year: Steve Gray, Norwalk.
Honorable mention: Sam Siegel, Sandusky Perkins; Ben Morrison, Rossford; Mason Vent, Upper Sandusky; Tyrel Goings, Defiance; Sean Brock, Wauseon; Max Waldruff, Lexington; Cody Lantz, Shelby; Roger Merrell, Mansfield Senior; Shaquan Coburn, Ontario; Quan Moore, Elida; Delveon Lear, Toledo Woodward; David Walker, Maumee; Jequan Pack, Toledo Scott; Tyson Elwer, Lima Shawnee; Jake Eversole, Kenton; Titus Rohrer, Bryan; Landon Willeman, Napoleon; Nic Ritzler, Huron; Dylon Jones, Sandusky; Caden Berger, Clyde; Jack Morrison, Clyde; Garrett Obringer, Norwalk; Zach Kovach, Vermilion; LeTrey Williams, St. Marys; Logan Beaston, Tiffin Columbian; Bryce Burns, Tiffin Columbian; Cameron McCreary, Upper Sandusky; Danny Shaffer, Lexington; Jonny Devito, Shelby; Brady Tedrow, Clear Fork; Kolten Kurtz, Ontario; Ketaan Wyatt, Toledo Rogers; Stephen Coleman, Toledo Rogers; Curtis Jackson, Toledo Rogers; Dominic Chizmar, Toledo Woodward; Eli Brown, Bowling Green.
DIVISION III
FIRST TEAM
Josh Crall, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-foot-1, senior, 24.2; Jordan Fenner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-0, Sr., 16.0; Nathan Gerber, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-6, Sr., 15.8; Mason Loeffler, Metamora Evergreen, 6-4, Sr., 19.9; Ben Westrick, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, Sr., 16.8; Cooper Parrott, Willard, 6-3, Sr., 21.0; Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-2, Jr., 20.7; Joey Holifield, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, Sr., 23.1.
SECOND TEAM
Gavin Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, Sr., 16.7; Carter Burdue, Liberty Center, 6-2, Sr., 15.8; Owen Nichols, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, Jr., 12.3; Avondre Reed, Fostoria, 6-3, Sr., 20.1; Terry Baldridge, Willard, 6-8, Sr., 17.9; Luke Denecker, Bluffton, 6-2, Sr., 17.6; Biggz Johnson, Lima Central Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 18.3; Jhaiden Wilson, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-7, Jr., 20.7.
THIRD TEAM
Lucas Kozinski, Bucyrus, 6-3, Sr., 17.4; Nate Brighton, Metamora Evergreen, 6-5, Sr., 16.7; Elijah Zimmerman, Archbold, 6-1, Sr., 13.7; Jacob Meyer, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-2, So. 12.8; Mike Rightnowar, Genoa Area, 6-2, Sr., 12.6; Michael Kramer, Van Buren, 6-1, Sr., 17.1; Marcellus Eckford, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-1, Sr., 14.4; Coby Miller, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-9, sr., 11.8; John Skrada, Collins Western Reserve, 6-4, Jr., 13.6.
Co-Players of the Year: Joey Holifield, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Cooper Parrott, Willard.
Co-Coaches of the Year: Jerry Keifer, Metamora Evergreen; Joe Bedingfield, Willard.
Honorable mention: Brennan Blevins, Ottawa-Glandorf; Dom Settles, Fostoria; Brock Davis, Mount Blanchard Riverdale; Logan Frey, Mount Blanchard Riverdale; Nick McCracken, Van Buren; Reis Walker, Colonel Crawford; Evan Willitzer, Tinora; Trent Murdock, Liberty Center; Andrew Thornton, Swanton; Tylor Yahraus, Montpelier; Reid Miller, Haviland Wayne Trace; Trey Theobald, Archbold; Andrew Kalb, Seneca East; Allen Laytart, Genoa; Jake Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta; Brycetyn Hedden, Castalia Margaretta; Myles Pinkston, Willard; Jude Muenz, Collins Western Reserve; Kameron Goon, Ashland Crestview; Demond Marks, Northwood; Jay Moten, Northwood; John Kight, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Rossy Moore, Lima Central Catholic; Ian Wannemacher, Delphos Jefferson; Bryce Reynolds, Bloomdale Elmwood; Chase Walker, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Noah Keifer, Tontogany Otsego; Evan Hamilton, Ashland Crestview; Mason Soper, Bluffton.
DIVISION IV
FIRST TEAM
Hayden Stone, Carey, 6-8, Sr., 21.6; Jaret Vermillion, Arlington, 5-9, Sr., 19.9; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, So., 17.0; Graeme Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-5, Sr., 17.7; Carson Steyer, Old Fort, 6-3, Sr., 17.0; Caleb Kinney, Rockford Parkway, 6-4, Sr., 19.3; Simon Blair, Greenwich South Central, 5-10, Sr., 20.9; Logan Niswander, Lucas, 6-3, Sr., 19.7; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-4, Jr., 16.8; Kalen Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-8, Jr., 17.9; Cole McWhinnie, Toledo Christian, 6-1, Jr., 20.7.
SECOND TEAM
Levi Gazarek, North Baltimore, 6-5, Sr., 22.5; Landon Turnbull, Hicksville, 6-2, Jr., 21.0; Kaden Ronk, Crestline, 6-0, Sr., 18.7; Jordyn Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, Blake Michael, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, 6-2, Jr., 17.3; Nolan Bornhorst, New Bremen, 6-0, Sr., 13.3; Nick Winslow, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-2, Jr., 17.9; Riley Gossom, Lucas, 6-3, Jr., 21.2; Quinn Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-4, Sr., 26.3; Josh Thorbahn, Ottoville, 6-5, Jr., 13.5; Luke Erhart, Kalida, 6-5, Jr., 14.9.
THIRD TEAM
Joey Bonham, Vanlue, 6-3, 18.5; Jayvin Landers, Antwerp, 6-5, Sr., 12.0; Logan Showalter, Edgerton, 6-3, Sr., 13.8; Nick Seifert, Tiffin Calvert, 6-3, Jr., 16.5; Dylan Hughes, Rockford Parkway, 6-4, Jr., 14.9; Justin Nixon, Minster, 6-4, Jr., 12.5; Myles Bruno, Sandusky St. Mary, 5-9, Sr., 16.7; Tayt Birnesser, Columbus Grove, 6-2, Jr., 16.5; Chazz Johnson, Perry, 5-11, Sr., 15.7; Trevor Wensink, Toledo Christian, 6-2, Jr., 13.5; J.R. Lumsden, Maumee Valley Country Day, 6-4, Jr., 18.3.
Co-Players of the Year:Simon Blair, Greenwich South Central; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove; Logan Niswander, Lucas.
Coach of the Year: Doug Billman, Antwerp.
Honorable mention: Bryce Gast, Arlington; Mason Brandt, Leipsic; Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue; Carson Houck, Cory-Rawson; Drew Liffick, Leipsic; Hayden Rader, Arcadia; Zavier Thonton, Arlington; Walker Macke, Pandora-Gilboa; Tommy Sauffer, Cory-Rawson; Kaleb Holsopple, Stryker; Noah Brinegar, Fayette; Brayden Amoroso, Ayersville; Luke Krouse, Antwerp; Drew Gallehue, Edon; Zack Hayes, North Central; Jack Bailey, North Central; Jake Heefner, Buckeye Central; Brady Kerschner, Buckeye Central; Tyler Rose, Buckeye Central; Ethan Clark, Crestline; Collin Nutter, Old Fort; Garrett Spaun, Calvert; Travis Milligan, Hopewell-Loudon; Derek Jutte, Fort Recovery; Grant Knapke, Fort Recovery; Trent Roetgerman, Minster; Jacob Salazar, Minster; Reece Busse, New Bremen; Nate Winslow, Norwalk St. Paul; Isaiah Seidel, Greenwich South Central; Nate Roesch, Sandusky St. Mary; Grant Heileman, New London; Jamil Arnold, New London; Zeth Goth, Plymouth; Gavin Kiliany, Mansfield Christian; Ethan Wallace, Lucas; Carson Hauger, Lucas; Jonah Ramey, St. Peter’s; Shawn Perkins-Harris, St. Peter’s; Creede Jessee, Van Wert Lincolnview; Colin Overholt, Van Wert Lincolnview; Josh Henline, Spencerville; Brandon Hull, Ada; Ryan Suever, Ottoville; Mitch Coleman, Continental; Austin Ruhe, Miller City; Evan Hoersten, Fort Jennings; Evan Roebke, Kalida; Gabe Clement, Columbus Grove; Braden Knight, Perry; Landon Newland, Ridgemont; Nevin Robson, Dola Hardin Northern; Theo Hernandez, Gibsonburg; Jared Lindke, Toledo Christian; Caden Williams, Toledo Emmanuel Christian; Brady Parrish, Delphos St. John’s; Walker Elliott, Plymouth; Ethan Sauder, Lucas; Spencer Harley, Crestline; Zach Dewese, Old Fort; Nick Reinhart, New Riegel; Austin Tusing, Sycamore Mohawk; Brian Bihn, Fort Recovery; Clay Schmitz, Fort Recovery; Alex Eyink, Maria Stein Marion Local; Riley Link, St. Henry; Carson Bierlein, New Knoxville; Isaac Roeder, Monroeville; David Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central.
2020 All-Northwest District
Girls Basketball Teams
DIVISION I
FIRST TEAM
Grace VanSlooten, Toledo Notre Dame, 6-2, sophomore, 16.2 points per game; Kacee Baumhower, Sylvania Northview, 5-9, jr., 20.2; Olivia Sims, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-9, jr.; 12.0; Sam Schofield, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-8, sr., 16.9; Kaylee Brodine, Findlay, 6-0, jr., 14.4; DaShanti Miller, Sandusky, 5-11, jr., 15.3.
SECOND TEAM
Kylie Griggs, Perrysburg, 5-4, jr., 10.2; Alasia Easley, Toledo Start, 5-10, sr.; 12.2; Cierra Harris, Sylvania Southview, 5-8, sr., 12.5; Nakiya Sigman, Lima Senior, 5-5, sr., 13.8; Marissa Esposito,Sandusky, 5-5, sr., 14.2; Rhegyn Blood, Toledo Whitmer, 5-10, sr.; 9.3.
THIRD TEAM
Victoria Alexander, Toledo Start, 6-1, sr., 11.3; Olivia Henneman-Dallape, Oregon Clay, 6-1, sr., 12.9; Alysia Lawson, Toledo Bowsher, 5-7, soph., 15.0; Ray Armstrong, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Gabby Whitzel, Toledo St. Ursula, 5-8, jr., 12.0; Chesney Davis, Mansfield Madison, 5-7, jr., 10.9.; Gracie Mitchell, Perrysburg, 6-0, sr.; 9.5.
Player of the Year: Grace Van Slooten, Toledo Notre Dame.
Coach of the Year: Todd Sims, Perrysburg.
Honorable mention: Mia Rose, Holland Springfield; Halle Barnett, Sylvania Southview; Aiyanna String, Toledo Bowsher; Keyaira Burroughs, Toledo Start; Ajohlon Bullock, Lima Senior; Leah Boggs, Mansfield Madison; Brooklyn Baptista, Fremont Ross.
DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM
Casey Santoro, Bellevue, 5-4, sr., 25.4; Olivia Howard, Sandusky Perkins, 5-6, sr.; 19.6; Cassie Crawford, Willard, 5-10, sr., 17.3; Sammi Mikonowicz, Rossford, 5-10, sr., 23.8; Taylor Strock, Napoleon, 5-7, jr.; 12.3; Emma Randall, Shelby, 6-0, sr.; 14.5; Ruby Bolon, Lima Bath, 5-11, jr., 8.3.
SECOND TEAM
Cory Santoro, Bellevue, 5-5, jr., 20.2; Carly Caywood, St. Marys Memorial, 5-8, sr., 11.0; Shae Pedroza, Napoleon, 5-6, sr., 9.4; Gabby Stover, Lexington, 5-9, sr., 13.3; Chandler Clark, Lima Bath, 5-5, sr., 10.3; Logen Love, Toledo Rogers, 6-0, jr., 16.4; Kate Ellis, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 16.3.
THIRD TEAM
McKenna Stephens, Willard, 5-9, jr., 14.0; Sydney Zirkle, Wauseon, 5-9, sr., 11.5; Shallyn Miley, Bryan, 5-11, jr., 11.3; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-9, soph., 12.7; Olivia Baker, Shelby, 5-8, soph., 13.1; Avery Coleman, Lexington, 6-1, jr., 11.3; Makenzie, Wilson, Wapakoneta, 6-0, jr.; 10.8.
Player of the Year: Sammi Mikonowicz, Rossford.
Co-Coaches of the Year: Dan Seiler, Wauseon; Jessica Brokaw, Lexington.
Honorable mention: Kendall Dieringer, St. Marys Memorial; Sophia Eli, Oak Harbor; Caely Ressler, Napoleon; Carlee Smiddy, Defiance; Carleigh Pearson, Ontario; Amira Freeman, Elida; Kelley Baker, Sandusky Perkins; Avery Bing, Sandusky Perkins; Elena Barber, Norwalk; Olivia Ward, Norwalk; Kristen Harrah, Clyde; Marianna Pias, Vermilion; Presley Feltner, Willard; Teanna Greter, Galion; Tammy Aguilera, Defiance; McKendry Semer, Bryan; JayJahnae Feagin, Mansfield Senior; Akira Johnson, Mansfield Senior; Sophia Niese, Shelby; Haylee Baker, Shelby; Ashten Vavra, Ontario; Kalie Weikle, Clear Fork; Madelyn Renner, Lima Bath; Addisyn Freeman, Elida; Anastacia Morgen, Toledo Rogers; Chloe Crawford, Toledo Central Catholic; Maquaia Hudgins, Toledo Scott.
DIVISION III
FIRST TEAM
Chelsi Giesige, Paulding, 5-8, sr., 17.1; Brooklyn Green, Delta, 5-8, jr., 13.8; Caitlin Elseser, Liberty-Benton, 6-3, sr., 20.4; Kelsey Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-8, jr., 11.9; Taylor Malson, Castalia Margaretta, 5-6, sr., 17.1; MaKayla Elmore, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-3, jr., 25.1; Jamie Schmeltz, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-10, sr., 20.7; Kathleen Leeper, Ashland Cresview, 5-8, sr., 13.9.
SECOND TEAM
Aricka Lutz, Swanton, 5-3, jr., 13.7; Brianna Schimmoeller, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-6, sr., 10.8; Jayden Moore, Castalia Margaretta, 5-8, sr., 13.1; Allison Teglovic, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-8, jr., 16.0; Kaia Woods, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 5-2, jr., 19.9; Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, soph., 22.7; Brynne Limes, Tontogany Otsego, 5-10, sr., 11.0; Lauren Gilliland, Coldwater, 6-1, sr., 12.0.
THIRD TEAM
Kylie Sauder, Archbold, 5-6, jr., 11.8; Riley Mealer, Sherwood Fairview, 5-8, sr., 11.4; McKenna Woodruff, Collins Western Reserve, 5-9, sr., 10.6; Jordan Nighswander, Elmore Woodmore, 5-9, sr., 13.6; Hayley St. John, Millbury Lake, 5-10, jr., 15.4; Emma Leis, Spencerville, 5-6, jr., 13.8; Tory Newland, Harrod Allen East, 5-11, sr., 18.2.
Player of the Year: McKayla Elmore, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon.
Coach of the Year: Troy Yant, Ottawa-Glandorf.
Honorable mention: Bekah Bowser, Metamora Evergreen; Sydney Elseser, Liberty-Benton; Aliyah Caporini, Milan Edison; Kaylin Risner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Rylee Alspach, Bucyrus Wynford; Aubrey Haas, Pemberville Eastwood; Kenedi Goon, Ashland Crestview; Cassidy Chapa, Liberty Center; Kayla Prigge, Patrick Henry; Carissa Rosebrook, Patrick Henry; Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville; Ariel Page, Montpelier; Kiersten Cline, Sherwood Fairview; Abbi Borojevich, Archbold; Averie Lutz, Swanton; Carrigan Vent, Mt. Blanchard Riverale; Mady Parker, Van Buren; Sadie Arend, Carey; Erin Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf; Alissa Rhodes, Findlay Liberty-Benton; Elliana Schaefer, Castalia Margaretta; Devyne Eisenhauer, Castalia Margaretta; Lindsay Roberts, Milan Edison; Ava Winnestaffer, Huron; Avery Tubbs, Collins Western Reserve; Caleigh Rister, Bucyrus; Savannah Tobias, Bucyrus Wynford; Olivia Zender, Hopewell-Loudon, Alexa Gabel, Kansas Lakota; Brooke Allen, Elmore Woodmore; Hannah Smoyer, Otsego; Kylie Brinkman, Tontogany Otsego; Mary Leeper, Ashland Crestview; Nelaya Burden, Spencerville; Aly Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson; Randi Wilson, Northwood; Alana Papocchia, Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day.
DIVISION IV
FIRST TEAM
Nicole Knippen, Ottoville, 5-8, Jr., 15.1; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-6, So., 13.2; Rosie Williams, Lima Central Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.7; Ivy Wolf, Minster, 5-8, Jr., 19.1; Claire Sinn, Haviland Wayne Trace, 5-7, Sr., 16.6; Taylor Ratliff, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, Jr., 11.8; Jessica Bowerman, Attica Seneca East, 5-9, Jr., 14.3; Jessie Grover, Lucas, 5-8, Sr., 16.5; Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 5-10, Jr., 27.3.
SECOND TEAM
Malorie Schroeder, 5-8, Jr., 14.7; Danielle Smith, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, Jr., 13.5; Janae Hoying, Minster, 5-9, Jr., 10.2; Val Muhlenkamp, 6-0, Sr., 10.0; Madison Cordonnier, New Bremen, 5-10, Jr., 12.9; Heidi Rethman, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-7, Jr., 12.1; Claire Radabaugh, Edon, 5-5, Sr., 10.0; Ally Cape, Edgerton, 5-6, Sr., 15.6; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, So., 15.1.
THIRD TEAM
Lexi Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-8, Sr., 14.3; Natalie Koenig, Miller City, 5-8, Jr., 17.4; Lindsay Dodds, Arlington, 5-7, Sr., 12.0; Emma Biller, Vanlue, 5-11, Sr., 12.6; Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville, 5-6, So., 5-6, So., 10.8; Addy Vaughn, St. Henry, 6-0, Sr., 12.9; Trista Fruchey, Fayette, 5-11, Jr., 15.0; Lauryn Tadda, Crestline, 5-5, Sr., 12.8; Brooklyn Gillig, New Riegel, 5-9, Sr., 13.1; Paige Arnold, Lucas, 5-7, Sr., 12.0; Sydney Cavanaugh, Mansfield St. Peter’s, 5-10, Sr., 15.1; Abbie Westmeyer, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 5-9, Jr., 13.1.
Player of the Year: Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian.
Co-Coach of the Year: Holly Gann, Fort Recovery; Bethany Dejarnett, Haviland Wayne Trace.
Honorable mention: Kylie Sheets, Arlington; Olivia Miehls, McComb; Grace Hagemyer, North Baltimore; Liz Scheckelhoff, Leipsic; Lacie Fenstermaker, Pandora-Gilboa; Caity Cramer, Arcadia; Leah Lee, North Baltimore; Ally Burton, Greenwich South Central; Ellery McKee, Greenwich South Central; Kiaya Thierry, New London; Camille Endsley, Norwalk St. Paul; Megan Hammersmith, Norwalk St. Paul; Allie Weilnau, Sandusky St. Mary; Braylee Wise, Monroeville; Camryn Hedrick, Monroeville; Alli Vaughn, Fort Recovery; Kierra Wendel, Fort Recovery; Sam Hoelscher, Maria Stein Marion Local; Kaylee Freund, New Bremen; Morgan Leffel, New Knoxville; Gabrielle Stober, Rockford Parkway; Raena Willett, Holgate; Taylor Addington, Ayersville; Madison Brown, Pioneer North Central; Courtney Stewart, Stryker; Miriam Sinn, Haviland Wayne Trace; Ally Green, New Washington Buckeye Central; Hannah Delong, Crestline; Frannie Webb, Calvert; Alexis Hicks, Attica Seneca East, Aubrey Bouillon, New Riegel; Maddie Schumacher, Tiffin Calvert; Kara Davidson, Old Fort; Kara Davidson, Old Fort; Jordan Reineck, Old Fort; Kayla Hignite, Lucas; Shelby Grover, Lucas; Elle Schmitz, Mansfield Christian; Bri Keib, Mansfield Christian; Angel Schneider, Columbus Grove; Laykin Garmatter, Bluffton; Libby Schaadt, Bluffton; Bailey Gregory, Convoy Crestview; Abby Gladwell, Columbus Grove; Tia Barfield, Perry; Jen Jordan, Ridgemont; Catelyn Etter, Continental; Grace Klausing, Kalida; McKayla Maag, Kalida; Abi Lammers, Miller City; Melanie Koenig, Delphos St. John’s; Catherine Byrne, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Sam Turner, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Tristan Reineck, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic; Jamie Grover, Lucas; Cat Jones, Toledo Christian; Paige Gaynier, Delphos St. John’s; Kristen Luersman, Fort Jennings; Zoe Chisholm, Cory-Rawson; Maddie Grappy, Dola Hardin-Northern; Reagan Pratt, Arcadia; Karina Near, Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic; Megan Jurosic, New Knoxville; Alyssa Buschur, St. Henry; Karysn Brumett, Antwerp; Lexi Evak, New Washington Buckeye Central.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.