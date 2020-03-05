2020 All-Northwest District

Boys Basketball Teams

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM

Josiah Fulcher, Lima Senior, 6-foot-2, senior, 21.3 points per game; Sean Craig, Sylvania Northview, 6-6, Soph., 20.3; Tavaz Showers, Toledo Start, 5-9, Sr., 13.4; Zach Szul, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-4, Sr., 17.1; Jackson Sizemore, Perrysburg, 6-8, Sr., 14.0; A.J. Adams, Findlay, 6-4, Jr., 17.2; Jamir Simpson, Lima Senior, 6-5, Sr., 17.5

SECOND TEAM

Adrian Michael, Toledo Start, 5-10, Sr., 10.9; Luke Denbow, Ashland, 6-1, soph., 18.2; Kendal Marshall, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-3, Sr., 11.1; Feisal Crumby, Toledo St. Francis, 12.2; Dominique Cole, Toledo Central Catholic, 6-6, Sr., 10.7; Dashad Floyd, Toledo Start, 6-1, Sr., 11.2; Brady Lichtenberg, Toledo St. John’s; 6-1, Jr., 12.7.

THIRD TEAM

Denzel Stuart, Holland Springfield, 6-1, Sr., 14.7; Drew Sims, Perrysburg, 5-11, Sr., 10.8; Mitchell Heilman, Ashland, 6-1, Sr., 17.0; Frank Waganfeald, Oregon Clay, 6-8, Jr., 13.5; Bobby Miller, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 6-4, Sr., 12.1; Tyler Tackett, Mansfield Madison, 6-2, Sr., 13.4.

Player of the Year: Josiah Fulcher, Lima Senior.

Coach of the Year: Matthew Wortham, Toledo Start.

Honorable mention: Deon Key, Holland Springfield; Noah Hagdohl, Oregon Clay; Drew Paule, Perrysburg; Grant Pahl, Sylvania Southview; Aric McCrimmon, Toledo Bowsher; Rashad Craig, Toledo St. Francis; Gary Batch, Toledo St. John’s; Dylan Metz, Mansfield Madison; Eli White, Ashland.

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM

Tahj Staveskie, Sandusky, 6-0, Sr., 25.0; Jac Alexander, Oak Harbor, 5-10, Sr., 18.6; Evan Young, Upper Sandusky, 6-2, Sr., 17.1; T.J. Pugh, Shelby, 6-6, Sr., 22.0; Griffin Shaver, Ontario, 6-1, Jr., 17.2; George Mangas, Lima Shawnee, 6-3, Jr. 30.4; Da’Sean Nelson, Toledo Rogers, 6-7, Sr., 12.0.

SECOND TEAM

Garrett Chapin, Norwalk, 6-4, Jr.; 14.6; Ethan Steger, 6-5, Sr.; 15.9; CamRon Gaston, Rossford, 5-9, Jr.; 15.0; Isaiah Alsip, Galion, 6-1, Sr., 22.2; Brennan South, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, Sr.; 17.1; John Barker, Lima Shawnee, 5-10, Sr., 13.9; Jamiya Neal, Toledo Rogers, 6-6, Jr., 10.5.

THIRD TEAM

Drew Wennes, Huron, 6-4, Sr.., 16.7; William Simpson, Sandusky, 5-11, Sr., 12.0; L.J. Reaves, Tiffin Columbian, 6-2,Jr., 16.5; Will Lammers, Defiance, 6-2, Sr., 14.9; Noah Tester, Wauseon, 6-0, Sr., 12.7; Reese Jackson, Bryan, 6-8, Sr., 12.7; Owen Treece, Van Wert, 5-11, Jr., 23.1.

Player of the year: George Mangas, Lima Shawnee.

Coach of the year: Steve Gray, Norwalk.

Honorable mention: Sam Siegel, Sandusky Perkins; Ben Morrison, Rossford; Mason Vent, Upper Sandusky; Tyrel Goings, Defiance; Sean Brock, Wauseon; Max Waldruff, Lexington; Cody Lantz, Shelby; Roger Merrell, Mansfield Senior; Shaquan Coburn, Ontario; Quan Moore, Elida; Delveon Lear, Toledo Woodward; David Walker, Maumee; Jequan Pack, Toledo Scott; Tyson Elwer, Lima Shawnee; Jake Eversole, Kenton; Titus Rohrer, Bryan; Landon Willeman, Napoleon; Nic Ritzler, Huron; Dylon Jones, Sandusky; Caden Berger, Clyde; Jack Morrison, Clyde; Garrett Obringer, Norwalk; Zach Kovach, Vermilion; LeTrey Williams, St. Marys; Logan Beaston, Tiffin Columbian; Bryce Burns, Tiffin Columbian; Cameron McCreary, Upper Sandusky; Danny Shaffer, Lexington; Jonny Devito, Shelby; Brady Tedrow, Clear Fork; Kolten Kurtz, Ontario; Ketaan Wyatt, Toledo Rogers; Stephen Coleman, Toledo Rogers; Curtis Jackson, Toledo Rogers; Dominic Chizmar, Toledo Woodward; Eli Brown, Bowling Green.

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM

Josh Crall, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-foot-1, senior, 24.2; Jordan Fenner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-0, Sr., 16.0; Nathan Gerber, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-6, Sr., 15.8; Mason Loeffler, Metamora Evergreen, 6-4, Sr., 19.9; Ben Westrick, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, Sr., 16.8; Cooper Parrott, Willard, 6-3, Sr., 21.0; Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-2, Jr., 20.7; Joey Holifield, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, Sr., 23.1.

SECOND TEAM

Gavin Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, Sr., 16.7; Carter Burdue, Liberty Center, 6-2, Sr., 15.8; Owen Nichols, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, Jr., 12.3; Avondre Reed, Fostoria, 6-3, Sr., 20.1; Terry Baldridge, Willard, 6-8, Sr., 17.9; Luke Denecker, Bluffton, 6-2, Sr., 17.6; Biggz Johnson, Lima Central Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 18.3; Jhaiden Wilson, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-7, Jr., 20.7.

THIRD TEAM

Lucas Kozinski, Bucyrus, 6-3, Sr., 17.4; Nate Brighton, Metamora Evergreen, 6-5, Sr., 16.7; Elijah Zimmerman, Archbold, 6-1, Sr., 13.7; Jacob Meyer, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-2, So. 12.8; Mike Rightnowar, Genoa Area, 6-2, Sr., 12.6; Michael Kramer, Van Buren, 6-1, Sr., 17.1; Marcellus Eckford, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-1, Sr., 14.4; Coby Miller, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-9, sr., 11.8; John Skrada, Collins Western Reserve, 6-4, Jr., 13.6.

Co-Players of the Year: Joey Holifield, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Cooper Parrott, Willard.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Jerry Keifer, Metamora Evergreen; Joe Bedingfield, Willard.

Honorable mention: Brennan Blevins, Ottawa-Glandorf; Dom Settles, Fostoria; Brock Davis, Mount Blanchard Riverdale; Logan Frey, Mount Blanchard Riverdale; Nick McCracken, Van Buren; Reis Walker, Colonel Crawford; Evan Willitzer, Tinora; Trent Murdock, Liberty Center; Andrew Thornton, Swanton; Tylor Yahraus, Montpelier; Reid Miller, Haviland Wayne Trace; Trey Theobald, Archbold; Andrew Kalb, Seneca East; Allen Laytart, Genoa; Jake Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta; Brycetyn Hedden, Castalia Margaretta; Myles Pinkston, Willard; Jude Muenz, Collins Western Reserve; Kameron Goon, Ashland Crestview; Demond Marks, Northwood; Jay Moten, Northwood; John Kight, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Rossy Moore, Lima Central Catholic; Ian Wannemacher, Delphos Jefferson; Bryce Reynolds, Bloomdale Elmwood; Chase Walker, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Noah Keifer, Tontogany Otsego; Evan Hamilton, Ashland Crestview; Mason Soper, Bluffton.

DIVISION IV

FIRST TEAM

Hayden Stone, Carey, 6-8, Sr., 21.6; Jaret Vermillion, Arlington, 5-9, Sr., 19.9; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, So., 17.0; Graeme Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-5, Sr., 17.7; Carson Steyer, Old Fort, 6-3, Sr., 17.0; Caleb Kinney, Rockford Parkway, 6-4, Sr., 19.3; Simon Blair, Greenwich South Central, 5-10, Sr., 20.9; Logan Niswander, Lucas, 6-3, Sr., 19.7; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-4, Jr., 16.8; Kalen Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-8, Jr., 17.9; Cole McWhinnie, Toledo Christian, 6-1, Jr., 20.7.

SECOND TEAM

Levi Gazarek, North Baltimore, 6-5, Sr., 22.5; Landon Turnbull, Hicksville, 6-2, Jr., 21.0; Kaden Ronk, Crestline, 6-0, Sr., 18.7; Jordyn Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, Blake Michael, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, 6-2, Jr., 17.3; Nolan Bornhorst, New Bremen, 6-0, Sr., 13.3; Nick Winslow, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-2, Jr., 17.9; Riley Gossom, Lucas, 6-3, Jr., 21.2; Quinn Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-4, Sr., 26.3; Josh Thorbahn, Ottoville, 6-5, Jr., 13.5; Luke Erhart, Kalida, 6-5, Jr., 14.9.

THIRD TEAM

Joey Bonham, Vanlue, 6-3, 18.5; Jayvin Landers, Antwerp, 6-5, Sr., 12.0; Logan Showalter, Edgerton, 6-3, Sr., 13.8; Nick Seifert, Tiffin Calvert, 6-3, Jr., 16.5; Dylan Hughes, Rockford Parkway, 6-4, Jr., 14.9; Justin Nixon, Minster, 6-4, Jr., 12.5; Myles Bruno, Sandusky St. Mary, 5-9, Sr., 16.7; Tayt Birnesser, Columbus Grove, 6-2, Jr., 16.5; Chazz Johnson, Perry, 5-11, Sr., 15.7; Trevor Wensink, Toledo Christian, 6-2, Jr., 13.5; J.R. Lumsden, Maumee Valley Country Day, 6-4, Jr., 18.3.

Co-Players of the Year:Simon Blair, Greenwich South Central; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove; Logan Niswander, Lucas.

Coach of the Year: Doug Billman, Antwerp.

Honorable mention: Bryce Gast, Arlington; Mason Brandt, Leipsic; Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue; Carson Houck, Cory-Rawson; Drew Liffick, Leipsic; Hayden Rader, Arcadia; Zavier Thonton, Arlington; Walker Macke, Pandora-Gilboa; Tommy Sauffer, Cory-Rawson; Kaleb Holsopple, Stryker; Noah Brinegar, Fayette; Brayden Amoroso, Ayersville; Luke Krouse, Antwerp; Drew Gallehue, Edon; Zack Hayes, North Central; Jack Bailey, North Central; Jake Heefner, Buckeye Central; Brady Kerschner, Buckeye Central; Tyler Rose, Buckeye Central; Ethan Clark, Crestline; Collin Nutter, Old Fort; Garrett Spaun, Calvert; Travis Milligan, Hopewell-Loudon; Derek Jutte, Fort Recovery; Grant Knapke, Fort Recovery; Trent Roetgerman, Minster; Jacob Salazar, Minster; Reece Busse, New Bremen; Nate Winslow, Norwalk St. Paul; Isaiah Seidel, Greenwich South Central; Nate Roesch, Sandusky St. Mary; Grant Heileman, New London; Jamil Arnold, New London; Zeth Goth, Plymouth; Gavin Kiliany, Mansfield Christian; Ethan Wallace, Lucas; Carson Hauger, Lucas; Jonah Ramey, St. Peter’s; Shawn Perkins-Harris, St. Peter’s; Creede Jessee, Van Wert Lincolnview; Colin Overholt, Van Wert Lincolnview; Josh Henline, Spencerville; Brandon Hull, Ada; Ryan Suever, Ottoville; Mitch Coleman, Continental; Austin Ruhe, Miller City; Evan Hoersten, Fort Jennings; Evan Roebke, Kalida; Gabe Clement, Columbus Grove; Braden Knight, Perry; Landon Newland, Ridgemont; Nevin Robson, Dola Hardin Northern; Theo Hernandez, Gibsonburg; Jared Lindke, Toledo Christian; Caden Williams, Toledo Emmanuel Christian; Brady Parrish, Delphos St. John’s; Walker Elliott, Plymouth; Ethan Sauder, Lucas; Spencer Harley, Crestline; Zach Dewese, Old Fort; Nick Reinhart, New Riegel; Austin Tusing, Sycamore Mohawk; Brian Bihn, Fort Recovery; Clay Schmitz, Fort Recovery; Alex Eyink, Maria Stein Marion Local; Riley Link, St. Henry; Carson Bierlein, New Knoxville; Isaac Roeder, Monroeville; David Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central.

2020 All-Northwest District

Girls Basketball Teams

DIVISION I

FIRST TEAM

Grace VanSlooten, Toledo Notre Dame, 6-2, sophomore, 16.2 points per game; Kacee Baumhower, Sylvania Northview, 5-9, jr., 20.2; Olivia Sims, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-9, jr.; 12.0; Sam Schofield, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne, 5-8, sr., 16.9; Kaylee Brodine, Findlay, 6-0, jr., 14.4; DaShanti Miller, Sandusky, 5-11, jr., 15.3.

SECOND TEAM

Kylie Griggs, Perrysburg, 5-4, jr., 10.2; Alasia Easley, Toledo Start, 5-10, sr.; 12.2; Cierra Harris, Sylvania Southview, 5-8, sr., 12.5; Nakiya Sigman, Lima Senior, 5-5, sr., 13.8; Marissa Esposito,Sandusky, 5-5, sr., 14.2; Rhegyn Blood, Toledo Whitmer, 5-10, sr.; 9.3.

THIRD TEAM

Victoria Alexander, Toledo Start, 6-1, sr., 11.3; Olivia Henneman-Dallape, Oregon Clay, 6-1, sr., 12.9; Alysia Lawson, Toledo Bowsher, 5-7, soph., 15.0; Ray Armstrong, Toledo Notre Dame, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Gabby Whitzel, Toledo St. Ursula, 5-8, jr., 12.0; Chesney Davis, Mansfield Madison, 5-7, jr., 10.9.; Gracie Mitchell, Perrysburg, 6-0, sr.; 9.5.

Player of the Year: Grace Van Slooten, Toledo Notre Dame.

Coach of the Year: Todd Sims, Perrysburg.

Honorable mention: Mia Rose, Holland Springfield; Halle Barnett, Sylvania Southview; Aiyanna String, Toledo Bowsher; Keyaira Burroughs, Toledo Start; Ajohlon Bullock, Lima Senior; Leah Boggs, Mansfield Madison; Brooklyn Baptista, Fremont Ross.

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM

Casey Santoro, Bellevue, 5-4, sr., 25.4; Olivia Howard, Sandusky Perkins, 5-6, sr.; 19.6; Cassie Crawford, Willard, 5-10, sr., 17.3; Sammi Mikonowicz, Rossford, 5-10, sr., 23.8; Taylor Strock, Napoleon, 5-7, jr.; 12.3; Emma Randall, Shelby, 6-0, sr.; 14.5; Ruby Bolon, Lima Bath, 5-11, jr., 8.3.

SECOND TEAM

Cory Santoro, Bellevue, 5-5, jr., 20.2; Carly Caywood, St. Marys Memorial, 5-8, sr., 11.0; Shae Pedroza, Napoleon, 5-6, sr., 9.4; Gabby Stover, Lexington, 5-9, sr., 13.3; Chandler Clark, Lima Bath, 5-5, sr., 10.3; Logen Love, Toledo Rogers, 6-0, jr., 16.4; Kate Ellis, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 16.3.

THIRD TEAM

McKenna Stephens, Willard, 5-9, jr., 14.0; Sydney Zirkle, Wauseon, 5-9, sr., 11.5; Shallyn Miley, Bryan, 5-11, jr., 11.3; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-9, soph., 12.7; Olivia Baker, Shelby, 5-8, soph., 13.1; Avery Coleman, Lexington, 6-1, jr., 11.3; Makenzie, Wilson, Wapakoneta, 6-0, jr.; 10.8.

Player of the Year: Sammi Mikonowicz, Rossford.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Dan Seiler, Wauseon; Jessica Brokaw, Lexington.

Honorable mention: Kendall Dieringer, St. Marys Memorial; Sophia Eli, Oak Harbor; Caely Ressler, Napoleon; Carlee Smiddy, Defiance; Carleigh Pearson, Ontario; Amira Freeman, Elida; Kelley Baker, Sandusky Perkins; Avery Bing, Sandusky Perkins; Elena Barber, Norwalk; Olivia Ward, Norwalk; Kristen Harrah, Clyde; Marianna Pias, Vermilion; Presley Feltner, Willard; Teanna Greter, Galion; Tammy Aguilera, Defiance; McKendry Semer, Bryan; JayJahnae Feagin, Mansfield Senior; Akira Johnson, Mansfield Senior; Sophia Niese, Shelby; Haylee Baker, Shelby; Ashten Vavra, Ontario; Kalie Weikle, Clear Fork; Madelyn Renner, Lima Bath; Addisyn Freeman, Elida; Anastacia Morgen, Toledo Rogers; Chloe Crawford, Toledo Central Catholic; Maquaia Hudgins, Toledo Scott.

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM

Chelsi Giesige, Paulding, 5-8, sr., 17.1; Brooklyn Green, Delta, 5-8, jr., 13.8; Caitlin Elseser, Liberty-Benton, 6-3, sr., 20.4; Kelsey Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-8, jr., 11.9; Taylor Malson, Castalia Margaretta, 5-6, sr., 17.1; MaKayla Elmore, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-3, jr., 25.1; Jamie Schmeltz, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-10, sr., 20.7; Kathleen Leeper, Ashland Cresview, 5-8, sr., 13.9.

SECOND TEAM

Aricka Lutz, Swanton, 5-3, jr., 13.7; Brianna Schimmoeller, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-6, sr., 10.8; Jayden Moore, Castalia Margaretta, 5-8, sr., 13.1; Allison Teglovic, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-8, jr., 16.0; Kaia Woods, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 5-2, jr., 19.9; Brooklyn Thrash, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-0, soph., 22.7; Brynne Limes, Tontogany Otsego, 5-10, sr., 11.0; Lauren Gilliland, Coldwater, 6-1, sr., 12.0.

THIRD TEAM

Kylie Sauder, Archbold, 5-6, jr., 11.8; Riley Mealer, Sherwood Fairview, 5-8, sr., 11.4; McKenna Woodruff, Collins Western Reserve, 5-9, sr., 10.6; Jordan Nighswander, Elmore Woodmore, 5-9, sr., 13.6; Hayley St. John, Millbury Lake, 5-10, jr., 15.4; Emma Leis, Spencerville, 5-6, jr., 13.8; Tory Newland, Harrod Allen East, 5-11, sr., 18.2.

Player of the Year: McKayla Elmore, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon.

Coach of the Year: Troy Yant, Ottawa-Glandorf.

Honorable mention: Bekah Bowser, Metamora Evergreen; Sydney Elseser, Liberty-Benton; Aliyah Caporini, Milan Edison; Kaylin Risner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Rylee Alspach, Bucyrus Wynford; Aubrey Haas, Pemberville Eastwood; Kenedi Goon, Ashland Crestview; Cassidy Chapa, Liberty Center; Kayla Prigge, Patrick Henry; Carissa Rosebrook, Patrick Henry; Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville; Ariel Page, Montpelier; Kiersten Cline, Sherwood Fairview; Abbi Borojevich, Archbold; Averie Lutz, Swanton; Carrigan Vent, Mt. Blanchard Riverale; Mady Parker, Van Buren; Sadie Arend, Carey; Erin Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf; Alissa Rhodes, Findlay Liberty-Benton; Elliana Schaefer, Castalia Margaretta; Devyne Eisenhauer, Castalia Margaretta; Lindsay Roberts, Milan Edison; Ava Winnestaffer, Huron; Avery Tubbs, Collins Western Reserve; Caleigh Rister, Bucyrus; Savannah Tobias, Bucyrus Wynford; Olivia Zender, Hopewell-Loudon, Alexa Gabel, Kansas Lakota; Brooke Allen, Elmore Woodmore; Hannah Smoyer, Otsego; Kylie Brinkman, Tontogany Otsego; Mary Leeper, Ashland Crestview; Nelaya Burden, Spencerville; Aly Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson; Randi Wilson, Northwood; Alana Papocchia, Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day.

DIVISION IV

FIRST TEAM

Nicole Knippen, Ottoville, 5-8, Jr., 15.1; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-6, So., 13.2; Rosie Williams, Lima Central Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.7; Ivy Wolf, Minster, 5-8, Jr., 19.1; Claire Sinn, Haviland Wayne Trace, 5-7, Sr., 16.6; Taylor Ratliff, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, Jr., 11.8; Jessica Bowerman, Attica Seneca East, 5-9, Jr., 14.3; Jessie Grover, Lucas, 5-8, Sr., 16.5; Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 5-10, Jr., 27.3.

SECOND TEAM

Malorie Schroeder, 5-8, Jr., 14.7; Danielle Smith, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, Jr., 13.5; Janae Hoying, Minster, 5-9, Jr., 10.2; Val Muhlenkamp, 6-0, Sr., 10.0; Madison Cordonnier, New Bremen, 5-10, Jr., 12.9; Heidi Rethman, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-7, Jr., 12.1; Claire Radabaugh, Edon, 5-5, Sr., 10.0; Ally Cape, Edgerton, 5-6, Sr., 15.6; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, So., 15.1.

THIRD TEAM

Lexi Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-8, Sr., 14.3; Natalie Koenig, Miller City, 5-8, Jr., 17.4; Lindsay Dodds, Arlington, 5-7, Sr., 12.0; Emma Biller, Vanlue, 5-11, Sr., 12.6; Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville, 5-6, So., 5-6, So., 10.8; Addy Vaughn, St. Henry, 6-0, Sr., 12.9; Trista Fruchey, Fayette, 5-11, Jr., 15.0; Lauryn Tadda, Crestline, 5-5, Sr., 12.8; Brooklyn Gillig, New Riegel, 5-9, Sr., 13.1; Paige Arnold, Lucas, 5-7, Sr., 12.0; Sydney Cavanaugh, Mansfield St. Peter’s, 5-10, Sr., 15.1; Abbie Westmeyer, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 5-9, Jr., 13.1.

Player of the Year: Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian.

Co-Coach of the Year: Holly Gann, Fort Recovery; Bethany Dejarnett, Haviland Wayne Trace.

Honorable mention: Kylie Sheets, Arlington; Olivia Miehls, McComb; Grace Hagemyer, North Baltimore; Liz Scheckelhoff, Leipsic; Lacie Fenstermaker, Pandora-Gilboa; Caity Cramer, Arcadia; Leah Lee, North Baltimore; Ally Burton, Greenwich South Central; Ellery McKee, Greenwich South Central; Kiaya Thierry, New London; Camille Endsley, Norwalk St. Paul; Megan Hammersmith, Norwalk St. Paul; Allie Weilnau, Sandusky St. Mary; Braylee Wise, Monroeville; Camryn Hedrick, Monroeville; Alli Vaughn, Fort Recovery; Kierra Wendel, Fort Recovery; Sam Hoelscher, Maria Stein Marion Local; Kaylee Freund, New Bremen; Morgan Leffel, New Knoxville; Gabrielle Stober, Rockford Parkway; Raena Willett, Holgate; Taylor Addington, Ayersville; Madison Brown, Pioneer North Central; Courtney Stewart, Stryker; Miriam Sinn, Haviland Wayne Trace; Ally Green, New Washington Buckeye Central; Hannah Delong, Crestline; Frannie Webb, Calvert; Alexis Hicks, Attica Seneca East, Aubrey Bouillon, New Riegel; Maddie Schumacher, Tiffin Calvert; Kara Davidson, Old Fort; Kara Davidson, Old Fort; Jordan Reineck, Old Fort; Kayla Hignite, Lucas; Shelby Grover, Lucas; Elle Schmitz, Mansfield Christian; Bri Keib, Mansfield Christian; Angel Schneider, Columbus Grove; Laykin Garmatter, Bluffton; Libby Schaadt, Bluffton; Bailey Gregory, Convoy Crestview; Abby Gladwell, Columbus Grove; Tia Barfield, Perry; Jen Jordan, Ridgemont; Catelyn Etter, Continental; Grace Klausing, Kalida; McKayla Maag, Kalida; Abi Lammers, Miller City; Melanie Koenig, Delphos St. John’s; Catherine Byrne, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Sam Turner, Oregon Cardinal Stritch; Tristan Reineck, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic; Jamie Grover, Lucas; Cat Jones, Toledo Christian; Paige Gaynier, Delphos St. John’s; Kristen Luersman, Fort Jennings; Zoe Chisholm, Cory-Rawson; Maddie Grappy, Dola Hardin-Northern; Reagan Pratt, Arcadia; Karina Near, Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic; Megan Jurosic, New Knoxville; Alyssa Buschur, St. Henry; Karysn Brumett, Antwerp; Lexi Evak, New Washington Buckeye Central.

