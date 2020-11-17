Following its first full season as a league, the Northern 8 Football Conference announced its first all-league football honorees.

Holgate placed three players on the league’s first team, with Brandon Hohenberger earning a first team nod at defensive line, Hunter Gerschutz at running back and Gavyn Kupfersmith at linebacker/defensive back.

Stryker’s Amos Sloan was a first-teamer on the offensive line.

Following an 8-0 season and unbeaten run to the league championship, Danbury was rewarded as senior Cole Shortridge was named both Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year and Laker coach Keith Mora was named Coach of the Year. Toledo Christian senior Solomon Sandoval was awarded Special Teams Player of the Year.

All-Northern 8 Football

Offense

First Team

Offensive Line: DJ Webster (Danbury), Brandon Wunder (Danbury), Amos Sloan (Stryker). Quarterback/Wide Receiver/Running Back: Cole Shortridge (Danbury), Trevor Wensink (Toledo Christian), Hunter Gerschutz (Holgate), Solomon Sandoval (Toledo Christian), Kaden Conrad (Danbury).

Second Team

Offensive Line: Owen Fry (Holgate), Caleb Butler (Toledo Christian). Quarterback/Wide Receiver/Running Back: Kaleb Holsopple (Stryker), Daniel Kuhn (Toledo Christian), Gavyn Kupfersmith (Holgate).

Defense

First Team

Defensive Line: Brandon Hohenberger (Holgate), Jason Wilson (Toledo Christian), Danny Harris (Danbury), Amos Sloan (Stryker). Defensive Back/Linebacker: Brandon Wunder (Danbury), Solomon Sandoval (Toledo Christian), Gavyn Kupfersmith (Holgate), Cole Shortridge (Danbury).

Second Team

Defensive Line: DJ Webster (Danbury), Owen Fry (Holgate). Defensive Back/Linebacker: Kaleb Holsopple (Stryker), Hunter Gerschutz (Holgate).

Special Teams

First Team: Solomon Sandoval (Toledo Christian).

Second Team: Kaleb Holsopple (Stryker).

Offensive Player of the Year: Cole Shortridge (Danbury).

Defensive Player of the Year: Cole Shortridge (Danbury).

Offensive Player of the Year: Solomon Sandoval (Toledo Christian).

Coach of the Year: Keith Mora (Danbury).

Final Season Standings

Danbury 8-0 (6-0 N8FC)

Holgate 5-3 (3-3 N8FC)

Toledo Christian 5-3 (3-3 N8FC)

Stryker 1-7 (0-6 N8FC)

