NAPOLEON — The Northern Lakes League announced its all-league performers for boys and girls soccer, cross country and volleyball on Wednesday, with a group of Napoleon athletes earning recognition.
In boys soccer, senior Devin Boettner earned a second-place nod for the Wildcats while senior William Carlsson was a third-team pick. Ryan Otto garnered second-team status in the all-league boys cross country listing and junior Emily Birkhold was a third-team pick on the girls side.
Senior Molly Rees was a third-team selection in the all-NLL volleyball standings.
