After finishing unbeaten in six league games and rolling to the inaugural Northern Lakes League Tournament championship, Napoleon brought home some more hardware as the NLL announced its all-league girls basketball honorees.
Napoleon seniors Caely Ressler and Taylor Strock earned first team honors as Strock, who recently became the program’s all-time leading scorer, was named co-NLL Player of the Year with Sylvania Northview senior and St. Bonaventure commit Kacee Baumhower.
Napoleon junior Emma Pedroza garnered a second-team nod while senior Kalli Helberg and sophomore Sophie Chipps were third-team honorees.
All Northern Lakes League
Girls Basketball
First Team
Caely Ressler (Napoleon), Taylor Strock (Napoleon), Kacee Baumhower (Northview), Taylor Stacy (Northview), Kylie Griggs (Perrysburg), Bella Valliant (Perrysburg).
Co-Players of the Year: Taylor Strock (Napoleon), Kacee Baumhower (Northview).
Second Team
Kelsey Ragan (Anthony Wayne), Emma Pedroza (Napoleon), Carly Maple (Northview), Macie Stringfellow (Perrysburg), Chaise Brown (Southview), Mia Rose (Springfield).
Third Team
Sophie Chipps (Napoleon), Kalli Helberg (Napoleon), Madi Michaelson (Northview), Jada Wilhelms (Perrysburg), Paige Brown (Southview), Kimora Carruthers (Springfield).
