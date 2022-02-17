Napoleon senior Emma Pedroza was named to the all-Northern Lakes League first team and as co-Player of the Year in the conference as part of the all-league girls basketball honors announced on Wednesday.
Pedroza averaged 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds this season for the 17-5 Wildcats, which finished third in the NLL at 10-4 with losses to league champ Anthony Wayne by one and two points this season. The Wildcat senior and Lourdes University commit shared the league’s Player of the Year award with Springfield junior Kendall Carruthers. Pedroza’s teammate, junior guard Sophie Chipps (9.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.5 spg) was a second team all-NLL selection.
All-NLL Girls Basketball
First Team
Emma Pedroza (Napoleon), Kendall Carruthers (Springfield), Elise Bender (Anthony Wayne), Madi Michaelson (Sylvania Northview), Paige Brown (Sylvania Southview), Gretchen Sigman (Springfield).
Co-Players of the Year: Emma Pedroza (Napoleon), Kendall Carruthers (Springfield).
Second Team
Sophie Chipps (Napoleon), Carly Maple (Northview), Chloe Kilbride (Perrysburg), Brooke Bender (Anthony Wayne), Lucy Porter (Maumee), Katie Sims (Perrysburg).
Third Team
Jessica Roper (Maumee), Jenna Rybicki (Anthony Wayne), Meghan Coakley (Northview), Wrigley Takats (Perrysburg), Carys Bourbeau (Southview), Jade Battle (Springfield).
