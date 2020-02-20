Unbeaten and state-ranked Napoleon brought home more hardware after a 22-0 season and Northern Lakes League championship as the NLL announced its all-league honorees.

Senior Shae Pedroza and junior Taylor Strock garnered first-team nods following the first league championship in program history and a school record for victories. Caely Ressler earned a second-team spot for Napoleon while Kalli Helberg was named to the third team.

Sylvania Northview junior Kacee Baumhower was named league Player of the Year.

All-NLL Girls Basketball

First Team

Sam Schofield (Anthony Wayne); Shae Pedroza (Napoleon); Taylor Strock (Napoleon); Kacee Baumhower (Northview); Kylie Griggs (Perrysburg); Cierra Harris (Southview).

Player of the Year: Kacee Baumhower (Northview).

Second Team

Caely Ressler (Napoleon); Gracie Mitchell (Perrysburg); Macie Stringfellow (Perrysburg); Halle Barnett (Southview); Charnae Merrell (Southview); Mia Rose (Springfield).

Third Team

Kelsey Ragan (Anthony Wayne); Brynn Brown (Maumee); Kalli Helberg (Napoleon); Madi Taylor (Northview); Jade Faris (Perrysburg); Chaise Brown (Southview).

