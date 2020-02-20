Unbeaten and state-ranked Napoleon brought home more hardware after a 22-0 season and Northern Lakes League championship as the NLL announced its all-league honorees.
Senior Shae Pedroza and junior Taylor Strock garnered first-team nods following the first league championship in program history and a school record for victories. Caely Ressler earned a second-team spot for Napoleon while Kalli Helberg was named to the third team.
Sylvania Northview junior Kacee Baumhower was named league Player of the Year.
All-NLL Girls Basketball
First Team
Sam Schofield (Anthony Wayne); Shae Pedroza (Napoleon); Taylor Strock (Napoleon); Kacee Baumhower (Northview); Kylie Griggs (Perrysburg); Cierra Harris (Southview).
Player of the Year: Kacee Baumhower (Northview).
Second Team
Caely Ressler (Napoleon); Gracie Mitchell (Perrysburg); Macie Stringfellow (Perrysburg); Halle Barnett (Southview); Charnae Merrell (Southview); Mia Rose (Springfield).
Third Team
Kelsey Ragan (Anthony Wayne); Brynn Brown (Maumee); Kalli Helberg (Napoleon); Madi Taylor (Northview); Jade Faris (Perrysburg); Chaise Brown (Southview).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.