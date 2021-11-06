After a strong finish to the regular season and a fifth-place effort overall in the Northern Lakes League, Napoleon standouts earned some recognition as the NLL announced its all-league football honorees on Wednesday.

Senior Tanner Rubinstein picked up a first-team nod at inside linebacker for the Wildcats after tallying 96 tackles and five interceptions on the year.

Junior Caleb Stoner was a second team performer at both tight end (eight receptions, 79 yards, one TD) and defensive end (59 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks) while senior Josh Mack was also a two-way honoree with a second-team selection at outside linebacker (51 tackles, 4.5 FLs, one INT) and third team pick at punter (33 punts, 36.5 average).

Michael Chipps (142 carries, 1,015 yards, 12 TDs) and Kaleb Woods (25 tackles, five interceptions, four passes broken up), both seniors, were second-team picks at running back and safety, respectively, with sophomore offensive guard Luke Hardy and defensive line Henry Eggers (39 tackles, 13 TFLs, five sacks, one INT, three fumble recoveries) earning third-team recognition.

