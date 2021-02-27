Napoleon saw a pair of players earn all-league recognition as the Northern Lakes League announced its all-NLL boys basketball honorees.

Junior Josh Mack garnered a second-team nod for the Wildcats, which finished the regular season at 11-10 and tied for sixth at 2-5 in league contests. Senior point guard Zack Rosebrook was a third-team selection.

All-Northern Lakes League

Girls Basketball

First Team

Dom Debo (Anthony Wayne), Garret Pike (Anthony Wayne), Sean Craig (Sylvania Northview), Kasey Hunt (Sylvania Northview), Kannon Klusmeyer (Perrysburg), Grant Pahl (Sylvania Southview).

Player of the Year: Sean Craig (Northview).

Second Team

Kaleb Gerken (Bowling Green), Josh Mack (Napoleon), Justin Noe (Northview), Matt Watkins (Perrysburg), AJ Jump (Southview), Bo Bucher (Springfield).

Third Team

Evan Ruhe (Anthony Wayne), Eli Brown (Bowling Green), Michael Pacer (Maumee), Zack Rosebrook (Napoleon), Brendon Sharp (Northview), Tommy McKinnon (Southview).

