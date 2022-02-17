Napoleon senior Josh Mack led the way for the Wildcats in the Northern Lakes League all-league boys basketball awards, garnering a first-team nod.

The 6-4 forward has tallied a team-best 15.4 ppg with 6.9 rebounds per night for the 12-8 Wildcats. Mack was joined by teammates Tanner Rubinstein (Sr., 10 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and Blake Wolf (Jr., 10.2 ppg, 42 3-pointers, 77.8 percent free throws) on the second and third teams, respectively.

All-NLL Boys Basketball

First Team

Sean Craig (Sylvania Northview), Ryan Jackson (Bowling Green), Josh Mack (Napoleon), Kasey Hunt (Northview), Kannon Klusmeyer (Perrysburg), Sean Millington (Sylvania Southview).

Player of the Year: Sean Craig (Northview).

Second Team

Jacob Copley (Anthony Wayne), Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon), Grant Kopan (Northview), Joey Bohman (Perrysburg), Matt Watkins (Perrysburg), Kellen Leake (Southview).

Third Team

Parker Schofield (Anthony Wayne), Jabari Conway (Bowling Green), Cole Graetz (Maumee), Blake Wolf (Napoleon), Kenny Biggs (Northview), AJ Jump (Southview).

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments