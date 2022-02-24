Defiance men's basketball seniors Marell Jordan and Tyler Andrew have earned all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors for their outstanding play this season. Jordan was named first team all-HCAC and Andrew was named honorable mention.
In women’s basketball, the HCAC named DC junior Taylor Steinbrunner and senior Nysha Speed as all-HCAC honorable mention selections.
Jordan led the Yellow Jackets with 18.9 points per game, a total good for third in the HCAC. Jordan also recorded career-highs in rebounds (5.7 rpg) and assists (3.2 apg) and tied a career-high with 2.3 steals per game, good for second in the league. The 6-2 guard also became the 49th member of the 1,000-point club at DC while netting a career-best 33 points against Miami-Hamilton on Nov. 7. The all-HCAC accolade is the third of Jordan’s career after consecutive second-team honors the last two years.
Andrew, a 6-5 senior, averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Yellow Jackets, shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 70.8 percent from the free throw line.
Steinbrunner, a 5-7 guard, started every game for the 14-10 Yellow Jackets this season, leading DC with a career-high 12.2 points per game while recording a career-best 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, including a career-high 30-point game against Earlham on Feb. 15.
Speed nearly averaged a double-double for the Jackets this season with 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, both career bests. The 8.2 rebounds per contest ranked fourth in the HCAC as the 5-5 guard notched seven double-doubles during the season.
Former Defiance College men’s coach Jon Miller was named HCAC Coach of the Year after leading Hanover to a 19-4 record and the regular-season league title. Patrick Henry product and Bluffton freshman Kayla Prigge was named to the HCAC Newcomer Team in the women’s accolades.
