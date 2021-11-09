Seniors Quinn Horn and Brooklyn Reineke were keys in Tinora’s return to Green Meadows Conference supremacy and the Rams’ fifth GMC volleyball title in six years and both were rewarded as the league announced its all-conference volleyball honorees on Monday.
Horn was named GMC Player of the Year after tallying team highs in kills (344), aces (41) and digs (298) while recording 16 blocks and 25 assists on the year while Reineke’s 726 assists, 92 kills, 41 aces and 194 digs were enough to earn the Ram setter the GMC Specialist of the Year.
Horn and Reineke were joined on the all-GMC first team by teammate Makenna Reetz, Fairview’s Paige Ricica and Kelly Crites, Hicksville’s Molly Crall and Ayersville’s Maci Froelich.
All-GMC Volleyball
First Team
Quinn Horn (Tinora), Brooklyn Reineke (Tinora), Paige Ricica (Fairview), Kelly Crites (Fairview), Molly Crall (Hicksville), Maci Froelich (Ayersville), Makenna Reetz (Tinora).
Player of the Year: Quinn Horn (Tinora).
Specialist of the Year: Brooklyn Reineke (Tinora).
Second Team
Gracie Shepherd (Wayne Trace), Astianna Coppes (Antwerp), Taylor Craft (Ayersville), Emma Chafins (Tinora), Aubrie Baird (Hicksville), Claire Schweller (Paulding).
Honorable Mention
Lydia Brewer (Antwerp), Taylor Waldron (Ayersville), Sadie Walther (Edgerton), Haley Hammer (Fairview), Avery Slattery (Hicksville), Janae Pease (Paulding), Kaylee Dickinson (Tinora), Rachel Stoller (Wayne Trace).
