After helping guide Fairview to its first Green Meadows Conference volleyball title since 2001, senior libero Kiersten Cline was named the league’s Player of the Year as part of the GMC’s all-league volleyball honorees.
Cline smashed single-season school records for aces (71) and digs (441) this season as the Apache standout was 424-441 serving this season in Fairview’s 22-2 campaign.
Tinora’s Lexi Wachtman garnered the league’s Specialist of the Year award after tallying 308 kills and 34 aces this season for the 20-6 Rams, which reached their second regional tournament in three seasons.
Tinora’s Tori Morlock and Tristen Norden, Fairview’s Anna Ankney, Hicksville’s Molly Crall and Antwerp’s Astianna Coppes also garnered first-team nods.
All-GMC Volleyball
First Team
Kiersten Cline (Fairview), Tori Morlock (Tinora), Molly Crall (Hicksville), Anna Ankney (Fairview), Astianna Coppes (Antwerp), Tristen Norden (Tinora)
Player of the Year: Kiersten Cline (Fairview)
Specialist of the Year: Lexi Wachtman (Tinora)
Second Team
Olivia Ricica (Fairview), Kennedey Phillips (Hicksville), Brianna Wickerham (Edgerton), Maci Froelich (Ayersville), Paige Ricica (Fairview), Rachel Stoller (Wayne Trace)
Honorable Mention
Lydia Brewer (Antwerp), Kaylynn Wellman (Ayersville), Sadie Walther (Edgerton), Kelly Crites (Fairview), Avery Slattery (Hicksville), Bria Tijerina (Holgate), Emma Chaffins (Tinora), Gracie Shepherd (Wayne Trace)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.