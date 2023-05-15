For the third straight year, Fairview’s Paige Ricica was named a first-team all-Green Meadows Conference softball recipient but the Apaches’ senior ace was named the league’s 2023 Player of the Year for the Division III No. 7 Black and Gold.
Ricica, an Anderson University commit, has been a dual threat for the 22-1 Apaches this year, hitting at a .559 clip with 47 hits, 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 43 RBIs while tallying a 19-1 record in the circle with 168 strikeouts and an 0.71 ERA in 117.1 innings.
2022 Player of the Year Scylea Zolman of Tinora earned her third career first-team spot with fellow Rams Anna Frazer and Logan McQuilllin while Ricica’s teammate Carrie Zeedyk picked up a first-team nod. Paulding sophomore Maci Kauser earned her second first-team selection while Edgerton’s Lola Giesige, Wayne Trace’s Kaitlin Slade and the Ayersville freshman duo of Kendra Waldron and Aeriel Brown rounded out the GMC first-teamers.
All-GMC Softball
First Team
Paige Ricica (Fairview); Scylea Zolman (Tinora); Carrie Zeedyk (Fairview); Lola Giesige (Edgerton); Maci Kauser (Paulding); Kaitlin Slade (Wayne Trace); Anna Frazer (Tinora); Aeriel Brown (Ayersville); Kendra Waldron (Ayersville); Logan McQuillin (Tinora).
Player of the Year: Paige Ricica (Fairview).
Second Team
Taylor Waldron (Ayersville); Allison Rhodes (Fairview); Ella Miler (Edgerton); Logen Bland (Wayne Trace); Katie Chapman (Hicksville); Corinne Cape (Edgerton); Allie Nelson (Hicksville); Morgan Fogle (Hicksville); Katie Anna Baumle (Wayne Trace); Noelle Ritter (Edgerton).
Honorable Mention
Jillian Treece (Antwerp); Leah Bunke (Ayersville); Casey Everetts (Edgerton); Alexis Taylor (Fairview); Caroline Rohrs (Antwerp); Tia Mendez (Paulding); Paige Carpenter (Tinora); Paige Alber (Wayne Trace).
