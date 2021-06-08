Fresh of its run to a Division III state title, the Fairview Apaches put four players on the all-league first team in the GMC.
Leading the way is shortstop Anna Ankney, who was named the conference player of the year. She is joined by Kiersten Cline, Olivia Ricica and Paige Ricica on the first team.
Also named to the first team are Antwerp’s Asti Coppes; Ayersville’s Kelly Limbaugh; Edgerton’s Rylei Moreno; Tinora’s Scylea Zolman and Tristen Norden and Wayne Trace’s Emma Crosby.
All-GMC Softball
First Team
Anna Ankney (Fairview), Asti Coppes (Antwerp), Kelly Limbaugh (Ayersville), Kiersten Cline (Fairview), Rylei Moreno (Edgerton), Scylea Zolman (Tinora), Olivia Ricica (Fairview), Tristen Norden (Tinora), Emma Crosby (Wayne Trace), Paige Ricica (Fairview).
Player of the Year: Anna Ankney (Fairivew).
Second Team
Morgan Fogle (Hicksville), Tiffany Sinn (Wayne Trace), Ashlyn Sleesman (Edgerton), Hailey Johnson (Ayersville), Molly Reinhart (Antwerp), Lauren Schuller (Antwerp), Quinn Horn (Tinora), Kaylor Martin (Ayersville), Paisley Wilhelm (Holgate), Katie Chapman (Hicksville).
Honorable Mention
Samantha Rigsby (Antwerp), Mikala Schindler (Ayersville), Ella Miler (Edgerton), Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview), Sydney Bland (Hicksville), Alexis Kurz (Holgate), De’Vona Holmes (Tinora), Kaitlin Slade (Wayne Trace).
