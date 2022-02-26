Hicksville junior Kenzie Schroeder earned her third first-team all-Green Meadows Cofnerence girls basketball accolade while taking home league Player of the Year honors during the GMC’s all-league awards announced on Friday.

Schroeder, a 6-0 wing, led the Aces in points (19.6), rebounds (8.7), blocks (2.3), steals (3.2), field goal percentage (162-321, 50.5 percent), 3-point percentage (21-60, 35 percent) and free throw percentage (86-119, 72.3 percent) as Hicksville made its first district tournament since 2017 with a 17-8 campaign.

Joining Schroeder on the all-league first team were Fairview teammates Carrie Zeedyk and Kelly Crites, Antwerp senior Asti Coppes, Paulding senior Janae Pease and sophomore Ally Schindler of outright league champion Ayersville.

All-GMC Girls Basketball

First Team

Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville), Carrie Zeedyk (Fairview), Asti Coppes (Antwerp), Kelly Crites (Fairview), Ally Schindler (Ayersville), Janae Pease (Paulding).

Player of the Year: Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville).

Second Team

Aewyn McMichael (Antwerp), Lindsay Bergman (Hicksville), Kaylee Dockery (Ayersville), Anna Gray (Tinora), Allison Rhodes (Fairview), Rachel Stoller (Wayne Trace).

Honorable Mention

Hayleigh Jewell (Antwerp), Kaitlyn Zeedyk (Fairview), Karli Okuley (Tinora), Taylor Craft (Ayersville), Molly Crall (Hicksville), Christina Graham (Wayne Trace), Taylor Smith (Edgerton), Claire Schweller (Paulding).

