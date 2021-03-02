After helping guide the Apaches to their second straight district final and first outright GMC championship since 2004-05, Fairview senior Kiersten Cline was rewarded for a stellar senior season by being named Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year.
The senior was joined on the all-GMC first team by sophomore teammate Carrie Zeedyk, Antwerp’s Asti Coppes, Hicksville sophomore Kenzie Schroeder, Holgate’s Justine Eis and Wayne Trace senior Katrina Stoller.
All-Green Meadows Conference
Girls Basketball
First Team
Asti Coppes (Antwerp), Kiersten Cline (Fairview), Carrie Zeedyk (Fairview), Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville), Justine Eis (Holgate), Katrina Stoller (Wayne Trace).
Player of the Year: Kiersten Cline (Fairview).
Second Team
Ally Schindler (Ayersville), Karri Smith (Fairview), Molly Crall (Hicksville), Liv Mueller (Tinora), Rachel Stoller (Wayne Trace), Gracie Shepherd (Wayne Trace).
Honorable Mention
Kaylee Dockery (Ayersville), Brianna Wickerham (Edgerton), Kelly Crites (Fairview), Paige Ricica (Fairview), Kennedy Phillips (Hicksville), Lexa Schuller (Holgate), Tristen Norden (Tinora), Sydnee Sinn (Wayne Trace).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.