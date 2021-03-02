After helping guide the Apaches to their second straight district final and first outright GMC championship since 2004-05, Fairview senior Kiersten Cline was rewarded for a stellar senior season by being named Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year.

The senior was joined on the all-GMC first team by sophomore teammate Carrie Zeedyk, Antwerp’s Asti Coppes, Hicksville sophomore Kenzie Schroeder, Holgate’s Justine Eis and Wayne Trace senior Katrina Stoller.

All-Green Meadows Conference

Girls Basketball

First Team

Asti Coppes (Antwerp), Kiersten Cline (Fairview), Carrie Zeedyk (Fairview), Kenzie Schroeder (Hicksville), Justine Eis (Holgate), Katrina Stoller (Wayne Trace).

Player of the Year: Kiersten Cline (Fairview).

Second Team

Ally Schindler (Ayersville), Karri Smith (Fairview), Molly Crall (Hicksville), Liv Mueller (Tinora), Rachel Stoller (Wayne Trace), Gracie Shepherd (Wayne Trace).

Honorable Mention

Kaylee Dockery (Ayersville), Brianna Wickerham (Edgerton), Kelly Crites (Fairview), Paige Ricica (Fairview), Kennedy Phillips (Hicksville), Lexa Schuller (Holgate), Tristen Norden (Tinora), Sydnee Sinn (Wayne Trace).

