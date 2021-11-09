After claiming the school’s first Green Meadows Conference title since 2015 and winning a first-round playoff game, Tinora earned more hardware as senior running back KP Delarber and senior tackle Baeden Hancock earned the league’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, as part of the all-GMC football honors announced on Monday.
Delarber finished with 1,038 yards and 17 touchdowns in his final season in the Rams’ backfield as Tinora finished the year 10-2 before falling to Carey in the D-VI Region 22 quarterfinals on Saturday. Meanwhile, Hancock finished with 54 tackles and a pair of sacks for a Ram defense that pitched three shutouts and allowed 10.4 points per game.
Hancock also garnered first-team status at offensive guard among the honorees, joining teammates Cole Commisso and Bryce Bailey and Antwerp senior Jagger Landers as two-way first-teamers.
All-GMC Football
First Team
Offense
End: Jagger Landers (Antwerp), Jackson Bergman (Hicksville), Cole Commisso (Tinora). Tackle: Bryce Bailey (Tinora), Landyn Whitman (Wayne Trace). Guard: Mason Steel (Antwerp), Baeden Hancock (Tinora). Center: Eric Bohn (Tinora). Quarterback: Carson Altimus (Antwerp). Running Back: Owen Berner (Ayersville), KP Delarber (Tinora), Christian Commisso (Tinora). Kicker: Dylan Camp (Tinora).
Defense
End: Jagger Landers (Antwerp), Bryce Bailey (Tinora). Tackle: Kendric Robinson (Antwerp), Baeden Hancock (Tinora), Javen Gaines (Tinora). Linebacker: Hayden Wagner (Antwerp), Owen Berner (Ayersville), Grady Gustwiller (Tinora). Defensive Back: Kaden Recker (Antwerp), Corey Everetts (Edgerton), Cole Commisso (Tinora). Punter: Weston Minic (Fairview).
Offensive Player of the Year: KP Delarber (Tinora).
Defensive Player of the Year: Baeden Hancock (Tinora).
Second Team
Offense
End: Kaden Recker (Antwerp), Landon Brewer (Antwerp), Hayden Dales (Ayersville). Tackle: Kaden Phares (Antwerp), Tyler Hespe (Tinora). Guard: Brady Clark (Ayersville), Nathan Sinn (Wayne Trace). Center: Brady Hatlevig (Antwerp), Jacob Stiltner (Ayersville). Quarterback: Corey Everetts (Edgerton). Running Back: Reid Lichty (Antwerp), Warren Nichols (Edgerton), Brandon Edwards (Tinora). Kicker: Bradley Young (Ayersville).
Defense
End: Jackson Bergman (Hicksville), Christian Commisso (Tinora). Tackle: Brady Clark (Ayersville), Ray Pelz (Edgerton), Dallas Dachenhaus (Tinora). Linebacker: Warren Nichols (Edgerton), Kyler Blair (Fairview), Joey Guisinger (Tinora). Defensive Back: Hayden Dales (Ayersville), Gavin Eckert (Tinora), Race Price (Wayne Trace). Punter: Jagger Landers (Antwerp).
Honorable Mention
Antwerp: Cam Fuller, Kaden Miller. Ayersville: Ike Eiden, Jakob Trevino. Edgerton: Kaden Picillo, Quentin Blue. Fairview: Brady Karzynow, Easton Kime. Hicksville: Kyler Baird, Cade White. Paulding: Dawson Lamb, Sam Woods. Tinora: Cole Anders, Nolan Schafer. Wayne Trace: Brayson Parrish, Joel Reinhart.
