After going unbeaten through the season’s first nine games and finishing as Division VI Region 22 runner-up, Fairview was rewarded handsomely in the Green Meadows Conference’s all-league football squads.
Apache quarterback Doug Rakes (202-of-294, 2,987 yards, 42 TDs, six interceptions, 613 rush yards, 12 TDs) was named GMC Offensive Player of the Year, the second straight Fairview QB to do so, while defensive back Luke Timbrook (69 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, two defensive TDs) was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Senior Caleb Frank earned a trifecta of first-team accolades at end, kicker and punter for Fairview, while Austin Bostater, Aaron Layman, Noah Volz, Bryan Lucas, Timbrook, Wes Bany, Corbin Keegan and Caleb Skinner all brought home first team accolades.
Tinora (7-2, 5-0 GMC), which will face Fairview for the GMC title Friday at Defiance High School, garnered some accolades of its own for Elijah Ackerman, K.P. Delarber, Max Grube, Braden Hancock and Casen Wolfrum on the first team.
All-GMC Football
First Team
Offense
End: Gannon Ripke (Edgerton), Caleb Frank (Fairview), Max Grube (Tinora); Tackle: Austin Bostater (Fairview), Aaron Layman (Fairview); Guard: Noah Volz (Fairview), Elijah Ackerman (Tinora); Center: Bryan Lucas (Fairview); Quarterback: Doug Rakes (Fairview); Running Back: Luke Timbrook (Fairview), Kole Wertman (Hicksville), K.P. Delarber (Tinora). Kicker: Caleb Frank (Fairview).
Defense
End: Gannon Ripke (Edgerton), Kaden Blair (Fairview); Tackle: Wes Bany (Fairview), Corbin Keegan (Fairview), Braden Hancock (Tinora); Linebacker: Caleb Skinner (Fairview), Aaron Layman (Fairview), Casen Wolfrum (Tinora); Defensive Back: Luke Timbrook (Fairview), Caleb Frank (Fairview), Max Grube (Tinora); Punter: Caleb Frank (Fairview).
Offensive Player of the Year: Doug Rakes (Fairview)
Defensive Player of the Year: Luke Timbrook (Fairview)
Second Team
Offense
End: Cade Ripke (Fairview), Owen Manz (Wayne Trace); Tackle: Ashton Miler (Edgerton), Landyn Whitmar (Wayne Trace); Guard: Corbin Keegan (Fairview), Chase Railing (Hicksville); Center: Eric Bohn (Tinora); Quarterback: Trevor Speice (Wayne Trace); Running Back: Craig Blue (Edgerton), Isaiah Canales (Edgerton), Christian Commisso (Tinora).
Defense
End: Russ Zeedyk (Fairview), Bryce Bailey (Tinora); Tackle: Evan Clark (Ayersville), Jordan Warner (Edgerton), Chase Railing (Hicksville); Linebacker: Isaiah Canales (Edgerton), Kyler Baird (Hicksville), Trevor Speice (Wayne Trace); Defensive Back: Cade Ripke (Fairview), Landon Turnbull (Hicksville), Owen Manz (Wayne Trace); Punter: Corey Everetts (Edgerton).
Honorable Mention
Antwerp: Dylan Hines, Jagger Landers. Ayersville: Ryan Clark, Blake Eiden. Edgerton: Isaiah Kellog, Jared Swan. Fairview: Dylan Gebers, Ryan Richards. Hicksville: Mason Slattery, Ian Greutman. Tinora: Brandon Edwards, Nolan Schafer. Wayne Trace: Gabe Sutton, Jacob Stouffer.
