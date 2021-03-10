For the second straight season, Antwerp star Jagger Landers has been named Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year as the Archers claimed the outright league championship for the second straight year.
Landers, a 6-7 junior, shared the honor with Wayne Trace's Nate Gerber last season as a sophomore before earning the award to himself as a junior. Landers tallied 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game for the 23-2 Archers while shooting at a 60 percent clip with 26 makes from long distance.
Landers is joined on the all-GMC first team by junior teammate Luke Krouse, Ayersville junior Jakob Trevino, Fairview senior Caleb Frank, Hicksville senior Landon Turnbull and Wayne Trace freshman Brooks Laukhuf.
All-Green Meadows Conference
Boys Basketball
First Team
Jagger Landers (Antwerp), Luke Krouse (Antwerp), Jakob Trevino (Ayersville), Caleb Frank (Fairview), Landon Turnbull (Hicksville), Brooks Laukhuf (Wayne Trace).
Player of the Year: Jagger Landers (Antwerp).
Second Team
Austin Lichty (Antwerp), Gannon Ripke (Edgerton), Jackson Bergman (Hicksville), Robbie Thacker (Holgate), Cameron Sinn (Wayne Trace), Kyle Stoller (Wayne Trace).
Honorable Mention
Landon Brewer (Antwerp), Kallen Brown (Ayersville), Noah Landel (Edgerton), Russ Zeedyk (Fairview), Brody Balser (Hicksville), Bailey Sonnenberbg (Holgate), Marcus Grube (Tinora), Trevor Sinn (Wayne Trace).
