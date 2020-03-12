The Green Meadows Conference announced its all-league boys basketball honorees on Tuesday, with Wayne Trace senior Nate Gerber and Antwerp sophomore Jagger Landers sharing the Player of the Year award.
Gerber capped a stellar career in Red, White and Blue for the 18-7 district runner-up Raiders with a senior season where the 6-5 senior put up 16 points and 5.6 rebounds with 33 made 3-pointers and an 80 percent clip at the free throw line (83-of-104). The honor is the second straight first-team accolade for Gerber, who also earned a second-team nod as a sophomore.
For Landers, the honor caps a season where the 6-6 sophomore led the Archers in points (17.2 ppg), rebounds (8.3) and field goal percentage (63.1 percent) as Antwerp went a school-record 25-1 and earned the school’s first regional berth since 1991.
Landers was joined on the all-league first team by older brother Jayvin, who garnered his second straight first-team nod. Hicksville junior Landon Turnbull and seniors Evan Willitzer of Tinora and Logan Showalter of Edgerton made up the rest of the all-GMC first team
All-GMC Boys Basketball
First Team
Jagger Landers (Antwerp); Nate Gerber (Wayne Trace); Jayvin Landers (Antwerp); Logan Showalter (Edgerton); Landon Turnbull (Hicksville); Evan Willitzer (Tinora); Nate Gerber (Wayne Trace).
Co-Players of the Year: Jagger Landers (Antwerp), Nate Gerber (Wayne Trace).
Second Team
Luke Krouse (Antwerp); Brayden Amoroso (Ayersville); Cade Polter (Fairview); Jackson Bergman (Hicksville); Marcus Grube (Tinora); Reid Miller (Wayne Trace).
Honorable Mention
Jacob Savina (Antwerp); Austin Lichty (Antwerp); Jakob Trevino (Ayersville); Russ Zeedyk (Fairview); Travian Tunis (Hicksville); Blake Hattemer (Holgate); Nolan Schafer (Tinora); Alex Reinhart (Wayne Trace).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.