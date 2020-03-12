The Green Meadows Conference announced its all-league boys basketball honorees on Tuesday, with Wayne Trace senior Nate Gerber and Antwerp sophomore Jagger Landers sharing the Player of the Year award.

Gerber capped a stellar career in Red, White and Blue for the 18-7 district runner-up Raiders with a senior season where the 6-5 senior put up 16 points and 5.6 rebounds with 33 made 3-pointers and an 80 percent clip at the free throw line (83-of-104). The honor is the second straight first-team accolade for Gerber, who also earned a second-team nod as a sophomore.

For Landers, the honor caps a season where the 6-6 sophomore led the Archers in points (17.2 ppg), rebounds (8.3) and field goal percentage (63.1 percent) as Antwerp went a school-record 25-1 and earned the school’s first regional berth since 1991.

Landers was joined on the all-league first team by older brother Jayvin, who garnered his second straight first-team nod. Hicksville junior Landon Turnbull and seniors Evan Willitzer of Tinora and Logan Showalter of Edgerton made up the rest of the all-GMC first team

All-GMC Boys Basketball

First Team

Jagger Landers (Antwerp); Nate Gerber (Wayne Trace); Jayvin Landers (Antwerp); Logan Showalter (Edgerton); Landon Turnbull (Hicksville); Evan Willitzer (Tinora); Nate Gerber (Wayne Trace).

Co-Players of the Year: Jagger Landers (Antwerp), Nate Gerber (Wayne Trace).

Second Team

Luke Krouse (Antwerp); Brayden Amoroso (Ayersville); Cade Polter (Fairview); Jackson Bergman (Hicksville); Marcus Grube (Tinora); Reid Miller (Wayne Trace).

Honorable Mention

Jacob Savina (Antwerp); Austin Lichty (Antwerp); Jakob Trevino (Ayersville); Russ Zeedyk (Fairview); Travian Tunis (Hicksville); Blake Hattemer (Holgate); Nolan Schafer (Tinora); Alex Reinhart (Wayne Trace).

