Antwerp senior Jagger Landers capped a stellar hoops career with his third Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year award in the league’s all-conference boys basketball honors announced on Sunday.

Landers averaged 20 points and nine rebounds per game, helping to lead the 26-2 Archers to their first-ever state tournament appearance and a single-season record for wins in a season. Landers won the Player of the Year award outright this season and last season while sharing it with Wayne Trace’s Nate Gerber in 2020 for his third straight first-team all-GMC campaign.

Joining Landers on the first team was Ayersville senior Jakob Trevino, Hicksville senior Jackson Bergman and a trio of standouts from league champion Wayne Trace in senior Cam Sinn and sophomores Brooks Laukhuf and Kyle Stoller.

All-GMC Boys Basketball

First Team

Jagger Landers (Antwerp); Jakob Trevino (Ayersville); Jackson Bergman (Hicksville); Cam Sinn (Wayne Trace); Brooks Laukhuf (Wayne Trace); Kyle Stoller (Wayne Trace).

Player of the Year: Jagger Landers (Antwerp).

Second Team

Landon Brewer (Antwerp); Luke Krouse (Antwerp); Tyson Schlachter (Ayersville); Jeffrey Smith (Fairview); Nick Manz (Paulding); Luke Harris (Tinora).

Honorable Mention

Gaige McMichael (Antwerp); Ike Eiden (Ayersville); Corey Everetts (Edgerton); Samuel Clemens (Fairview); Josh Myers (Hicksville); Christian Bauer (Paulding); Nolan Schafer (Tinora); Trevor Sinn (Wayne Trace).

