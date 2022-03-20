Antwerp senior Jagger Landers capped a stellar hoops career with his third Green Meadows Conference Player of the Year award in the league’s all-conference boys basketball honors announced on Sunday.
Landers averaged 20 points and nine rebounds per game, helping to lead the 26-2 Archers to their first-ever state tournament appearance and a single-season record for wins in a season. Landers won the Player of the Year award outright this season and last season while sharing it with Wayne Trace’s Nate Gerber in 2020 for his third straight first-team all-GMC campaign.
Joining Landers on the first team was Ayersville senior Jakob Trevino, Hicksville senior Jackson Bergman and a trio of standouts from league champion Wayne Trace in senior Cam Sinn and sophomores Brooks Laukhuf and Kyle Stoller.
All-GMC Boys Basketball
First Team
Jagger Landers (Antwerp); Jakob Trevino (Ayersville); Jackson Bergman (Hicksville); Cam Sinn (Wayne Trace); Brooks Laukhuf (Wayne Trace); Kyle Stoller (Wayne Trace).
Player of the Year: Jagger Landers (Antwerp).
Second Team
Landon Brewer (Antwerp); Luke Krouse (Antwerp); Tyson Schlachter (Ayersville); Jeffrey Smith (Fairview); Nick Manz (Paulding); Luke Harris (Tinora).
Honorable Mention
Gaige McMichael (Antwerp); Ike Eiden (Ayersville); Corey Everetts (Edgerton); Samuel Clemens (Fairview); Josh Myers (Hicksville); Christian Bauer (Paulding); Nolan Schafer (Tinora); Trevor Sinn (Wayne Trace).
