Wayne Trace junior dual standout Cooper Wenzlick earned top honors from the Green Meadows Conference as the leader of the outright league champion Raiders was named 2023 GMC baseball Player of the Year.
Wenzlick was 7-0 during the regular season on the mound for Wayne Trace with four complete games, 70 strikeouts, 17 walks and a 0.66 ERA in 42.1 innings for the Raiders while clubbing three home runs, 23 hits and 28 RBIs on a .333 average with 20 runs scored and five steals.
Wenzlick was joined on the all-league first team by teammate Breven Anderson along with Tinora’s Dalton Wolfrum and Alec Schaublin, Ayersville’s Abe Delano and Blake Hauenstein, Fairview’s Jackson Grine, Antwerp’s Ethan Lichty, Edgerton’s Corey Everetts and Paulding’s Ethan Foltz.
Player of the Year: Cooper Wenzlick (Wayne Trace).
Second Team
Kadyn Radzik (Tinora); Parker Moore (Antwerp); Maverik Keesbury (Hicksville); Corey Herman (Edgerton); Tyler Davis (Wayne Trace); Cale Winans (Wayne Trace); Kolton Schooley (Fairview); Nathan Swank (Edgerton); Weston McGuire (Ayersville); Breaven Williams (Fairview).
Honorable Mention
Eli Reinhart (Antwerp); Ryne Maag (Ayersville); Quentin Blue (Edgerton); Eli Shininger (Fairview); Brody Balser (Hicksville); Kane Jones (Paulding); Korbin Casteel (Tinora); Tucker Antoine (Wayne Trace).
