Tinora ace Andrew Imthurn led the Rams to the GMC title in baseball this spring and for his efforts, he was named the GMC baseball player of the year.
Imthurn was joined on the first team by Marcus Grube and Nolan Schafer of the Rams.
District champion Antwerp also put three players on the first team in Luke Krouse, Austin Lichty and Chase Clark.
Also named the GMC first team were Ayersville’s Caden Craft and Blake Eiden; Fairview’s Caleb Frank and Hicksville’s Jackson Bergman.
All-GMC Baseball
First Team
Andrew Imthurn (Tinora), Luke Krouse (Antwerp), Caden Craft (Ayersville), Caleb Frank (Fairview), Marcus Grube (Tinora), Austin Lichty (Antwerp), Jackson Bergman (Hicksville), Nolan Schafer (Tinora), Blake Eiden (Ayersville), Chase Clark (Antwerp).
Player of the Year: Andrew Imthurn (Tinora).
Second Team
Cooper Wenzlick (Wayne Trace), Gavyn Kupfersmith (Holgate), Jackson Grine (Fairview), Cole Commisso (Tinora), Kyle Slade (Wayne Trace), Warren Nichols (Edgerton), Max Grube (Tinora), Austin Bostater (Fairview), Christian Commisso (Tinora), Nic Congleton (Hicksville).
Honorable Mention
Hunter Sproles (Antwerp), Zac Moss (Ayersville), Corey Everetts (Edgerton), Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview), Aiden Champion (Hicksville), Branden Hohenberger (Holgate), Jayden Bergman (Tinora), Brenton Bidlack (Wayne Trace).
