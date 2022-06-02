Antwerp’s Luke Krouse earned his third first team all-Green Meadows Conference baseball honor in as many seasons, bringing home the league’s Player of the Year award in honorees announced Wednesday.
Krouse was one of three first teamers for the GMC co-champion Archers, the lone league team standing ahead of Thursday’s regional tournament. Antwerp teammates Hunter Sproles and Chase Clark joined Krouse on the all-GMC first team along with the Tinora trio of Cole Commisso, Nolan Schafer and Casen Wolfrum, Fairview’s Nathaniel Adkins, Wayne Trace sophomore Cooper Wenzlick, Paulding senior Sam Woods and Ayersville’s Blake Hauenstein.
The first team honor is the second straight for Clark and Schafer.
All-GMC Baseball
First Team
Luke Krouse (Antwerp), Cole Commisso (Tinora), Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview), Nolan Schafer (Tinora), Cooper Wenzlick (Wayne Trace), Sam Woods (Paulding), Casen Wolfrum (Tinora), Blake Hauenstein (Ayersville), Hunter Sproles (Antwerp), Chase Clark (Antwerp).
Player of the Year: Luke Krouse (Antwerp).
Second Team
Allen Minck (Wayne Trace), Corey Everetts (Edgerton), Aaron Klima (Hicksville), Kyle Forrer (Wayne Trace), Eli Shininger (Fairview), Luke DeLano (Ayersville), Jayden Bergman (Tinora), Jacob Martinez (Paulding), Brady Karzynow (Fairview), Abe DeLano (Ayersville).
Honorable Mention
Ethan Lichty (Antwerp), Tyler Winzeler (Ayersville), Corey Herman (Edgerton), Adam Lashaway (Fairview), Brody Balser (Hicksville), Logan Tope (Paulding), Kadyn Radzik (Tinora), Tucker Antoine (Wayne Trace).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.