Baseball-carousel.jpg

Antwerp’s Luke Krouse earned his third first team all-Green Meadows Conference baseball honor in as many seasons, bringing home the league’s Player of the Year award in honorees announced Wednesday.

Krouse was one of three first teamers for the GMC co-champion Archers, the lone league team standing ahead of Thursday’s regional tournament. Antwerp teammates Hunter Sproles and Chase Clark joined Krouse on the all-GMC first team along with the Tinora trio of Cole Commisso, Nolan Schafer and Casen Wolfrum, Fairview’s Nathaniel Adkins, Wayne Trace sophomore Cooper Wenzlick, Paulding senior Sam Woods and Ayersville’s Blake Hauenstein.

The first team honor is the second straight for Clark and Schafer.

All-GMC Baseball

First Team

Luke Krouse (Antwerp), Cole Commisso (Tinora), Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview), Nolan Schafer (Tinora), Cooper Wenzlick (Wayne Trace), Sam Woods (Paulding), Casen Wolfrum (Tinora), Blake Hauenstein (Ayersville), Hunter Sproles (Antwerp), Chase Clark (Antwerp).

Player of the Year: Luke Krouse (Antwerp).

Second Team

Allen Minck (Wayne Trace), Corey Everetts (Edgerton), Aaron Klima (Hicksville), Kyle Forrer (Wayne Trace), Eli Shininger (Fairview), Luke DeLano (Ayersville), Jayden Bergman (Tinora), Jacob Martinez (Paulding), Brady Karzynow (Fairview), Abe DeLano (Ayersville).

Honorable Mention

Ethan Lichty (Antwerp), Tyler Winzeler (Ayersville), Corey Herman (Edgerton), Adam Lashaway (Fairview), Brody Balser (Hicksville), Logan Tope (Paulding), Kadyn Radzik (Tinora), Tucker Antoine (Wayne Trace).

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments