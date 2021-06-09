The all-Northwest District softball honorees for the 2021 season have been released and among them are many area standouts from the year on the diamond.
In Division II, the Northwest Ohio Athletic League had a trio of first-team honorees in Bryan pitcher Addison Arnold and the Wauseon duo of Macee Schang and Chelsie Raabe while in Division III, Fairview's Anna Ankney, Paulding senior slugger Gabbie Stallbaum and Evergreen freshman Maci Chamberlin earned first-team accolades.
Following its state championship victory Sunday, Fairview earned more recognition with sophomore Paige Ricica and seniors Olivia Ricica and Kiersten Cline nabbing second-team status in Division III.
In Division IV, Ayersville catcher Kelly Limbaugh was joined by teammate Kaylor Martin and the Antwerp trio of Asti Coppes, Lauren Schuller and Molly Reinhart on the D-IV all-district first team. Joining the GMC group were Hilltop stars Kodi Brenner and Holly Jermeay, along with Columbus Grove's Kam Utendorf.
All-Northwest District Softball
Division II
First Team
Addison Arnold (Bryan), Macee Schang (Wauseon), Jillian Morr (Lexington), Hallie Gottfried (Clear Fork), Kaylee Grant (Lima Shawnee), Chandler Clark (Lima Bath), Maci Smythe (Bellevue), Kyra Henney (Bellevue), Ellie Hanselman (Oak Harbor), Cameron Campbell (Lexington), Kearston Lunsford (Bellevue), Chelsie Raabe (Wauseon), Rachel Clark (Lima Bath), Bri Landers (Tiffin Columbian), Jillian Sumser (Bellevue), Cameron Kaufman (Sandusky Perkins), Courtney Palmer (Clear Fork).
Second Team
Remi Gregory (Oak Harbor), Reagan Schultz (Oak Harbor), Scout Smith (Bryan), Payton Albright (Wauseon), Jilliam Bammann (Lexington), Dylan Grigsby (Lima Bath), Alyse Sorg (Oak Harbor), Ruby Bolon (Lima Bath), Olivia Schulz (Mansfield Madison), Cami Winegardner (Lima Shawnee), Shalon McNeal (Lima Shawnee), Elena Oliver (Lima Bath), Abby Hittepole (Port Clinton), Morgan Leber (Norwalk), Brynn Anteau (Toledo St. Ursula), Kendall Bailey (Clyde), Delilah Taylor (Bryan).
Honorable Mention
Ashtynn Roberts (Clear Fork), Karsyn McGlothen (St. Marys), Kylie Biglow (Elida), Ella Voigt (Bryan), McKenzie Miller (Elida), Kylie Michalak (Maumee), Emily McDonald (Galion), Cadence Miller (Elida), Kayla Bishop (Lima Shawnee), Haley Glass (Toledo St. Ursula), Haley Hughes (Maumee), Kelley Baker (Sandusky Perkins), Joslynne Fraizer (Ontario), Bri Bowles (Mansfield Madison), Kendall Collins (Bellevue), Paige Eldridge (Mansfield Madison).
Division III
First Team
Anna Ankney (Fairview), Eve Serrato (Otsego), Gabbie Stallbaum (Paulding), Maci Chamberlin (Evergreen), Kensie Mareches (Elmwood), Brenna Farmer (Riverdale), Lexi North (Otsego), Kylie Ringler (Ashland Crestview), Caleigh Rister (Bucyrus), Maddie Milligan (Elmwood), Summer Berry (Otsego), Delaney Maynard (Eastwood), Mallory Perkins (Milan Edison), Phoebe Dreschel (Castalia Margaretta), Lainey Bingham (Elmwood), Autumn Bailey (Ashland Crestview), Lilly Escobedo (Eastwood), Abbie Rymers (Millbury Lake), Brooke Swavel (Upper Sandusky), Kayla Mancuso (Milan Edison), Madison Hoiles (Elmwood).
Second Team
Madison Martin (Van Buren), Paige Ricica (Fairview), Alison Donaugh (Riverdale), Cassie Kieper (Eastwood), Natalie Patrick (Millbury Lake), Olivia Ricica (Fairview), Jordyn Babcock (Elmwood), Elizabeth Wauford (Northwood), Jalynn Parrett (Paulding), Alivia Studer (Colonel Crawford), Samantha Engler (Liberty Center), Molly Steinke (Coldwater), Jocelyn Schuster (Evergreen), Anna Frazer (Tinora), Jaylee Souder (Eastwood), Kylie Sauder (Archbold), Rae Roldan (Huron), Kiersten Cline (Fairview), Carly Chambers (Huron), Maddie Pawlak (Van Buren), Alivya Bakle (Paulding).
Honorable Mention
Eliza Malone (Huron), Mackenzie Mickens (Millbury Lake), Bri Williams (Swanton), Kira Appeman (Milan Edison), Madison Wendell (Coldwater), Lainie Howell (Riverdale), Claire Steinke (Coldwater), Bea Barrett (Liberty Center), Mary Leeper (Ashland Crestview), Sophie Blausey (Woodmore), De’Vona Holmes (Tinora), Khloey Hutton (Otsego), Bailey Arnold (Swanton), Jamie Opfer (Castalia Margaretta), Caitlin Cruickshank (Genoa), Emily Stall (Van Buren), Chloe Dorn (Liberty-Benton), Annastasia Hoddinott (Northwood), Kaitlyn Luidhard (Eastwood), Araha Burgy (Otsego), Jayla Caponi (Castalia Margaretta), Isabelle Miller (Van Buren), Jade Torres (Bucyrus), Cassidy Chapa (Liberty Center), Quinn Horn (Tinora), Jenna Clary (Upper Sandusky).
Division IV
First Team
Kayleigh Lininger (New Riegel), Kodi Brenner (Hilltop), Rachael Hoying (Minster), Bailey Sheets (Mohawk), Payton Scheid (Monroeville), Shea Harper (Hopewell-Loudon), Breena Grace (Convoy Crestview), Kelly Limbaugh (Ayersville), Maddie Westgate (North Baltimore), Molly Reinhart (Antwerp), Paityn Clouse (Mohawk), Holly Jermeay (Hilltop), Madison Louth (Parkway), Lauren Schuller (Antwerp), Olivia Cunningham (Convoy Crestview), Katie Dryfuse (New Riegel), Samantha Burnett (Arcadia), Aubrey Bouillon (New Riegel), Aubrie Harper (Mohawk), Asti Coppes (Antwerp), Katelyn Castle (Convoy Crestview), Kam Utendorf (Columbus Grove), Kali Small (Convoy Crestview), Kaylor Martin (Ayersville), Audra Miller (Old Fort).
Second Team
Jenna Bloomfield (Gibsonburg), Lana Baker (Hilltop), Isabelle Beidelschies (Hopewell-Loudon); Jocelyn Hermiller (Leipsic), Selah Moyer (Tiffin Calvert), Destiny Coil (Lincolnview), Madison Zimmerly (Columbus Grove), Callie Rosser (Monroeville), Rylei Moreno (Edgerton), Kassidy Hipsher (Kalida), Sara Barnum (Hilltop), Winter Boroff (Lincolnview), Emma Goubeaux (Minster), Taryn Hampton (Hopewell-Loudon), Makinzy King (North Central), Alexis Bishop (Minster), Gabby Smith (Lucas), Mia McCartney (North Baltimore), Kendall Bollenbacher (Lincolnview), Morgan Baxter (Norwalk St. Paul), Malorie Schoeder (McComb), Chloe Malagon (Hopewell-Loudon), Marlaina Sowers (Norwalk St. Paul), Victoria Phillips (Mohawk), Jordyn Tong (Arcadia).
Honorable Mention
Ari Loera (North Baltimore), Hailey Johnson (Ayersville), Leona Dalton (Ada), Ashlyn Sleesman (Edgerton), Taylor Post (Lincolnview), Kaitlin Slade (Wayne Trace), Jillian Stover (Old Fort), Hannah Miller (Tiffin Calvert), Tori Sauder (Lucas), Savannah Bergman (Minster), Presley Stang (Norwalk St. Paul), Maddie Schumacher (Tiffin Calvert), Mariah McNett (Gibsonburg), Tatum Tigner (Wayne Trace), Tori Searfoss (Continental), Grace Selhorst (Columbus Grove), Grace Tonelli (Monroeville), Abbi Poths (Monroeville), Mariana Alejandro (Gibsonburg), Claire Langenkamp (Parkway), Meg Henkle (Parkway), Olivia Miehls (McComb), Abbe Beidelschies (Hopewell-Loudon), Marissa Bruns (Gibsonburg), Alison Elliott (Edgerton).
