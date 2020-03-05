A trio of area coaches and a total of 45 players from the six-county area earned all-Northwest District recognition for their hardwood exploits as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association girls all-Northwest District squads were selected by a 10-person grouping of northwest Ohio media members this week.
Ahead of Friday’s historic Division II regional championship game against Willard, three Napoleon players earned all-district recognition with junior Taylor Strock (12.5 ppg) earning first team, senior Shae Pedroza (9.6 ppg) second team and Caely Ressler (10.5 ppg) honorable mention for the 26-0 Wildcats.
Wauseon senior Sydney Zirkle (11.5 ppg) and sophomore Marisa Seiler (12.7 ppg) were on the third team, joined by Bryan’s Shallyn Miley (11.3 ppg). Second-year Wauseon head coach Dan Seiler was named the Division II district Co-Coach of the Year, sharing with Lexington’s Jessica Brokaw.
Defiance had a pair of representatives on the D-II honorable mention list in seniors Carlee Smiddy and Tammy Aguilera, along with Bryan’s McKendry Semer.
In Division III, Paulding star Chelsi Giesige earned a first-team nod following the Panthers’ school-record 19-win season, joined by Delta’s Brooklyn Green and Ottawa-Glandorf star Kelsey Erford.
O-G head coach Troy Yant was named Coach of the Year ahead of the Titans’ regional final against Columbus Africentric on Saturday.
Aricka Lutz of Swanton and O-G’s Bri Schimmoeller were D-III second teamers, while Kylie Sauder of Archbold and Riley Mealer of Fairview were third team honorees.
Finally, a local trio was named to the Division IV first team in Wayne Trace’s Claire Sinn, Ottoville’s Nicole Knippen and Columbus Grove sharpshooter Kenzie King.
Sinn’s head coach Bethany DeJarnett was named D-IV Co-Coach of the Year following the Raiders’ second trip to regionals in the past three seasons.
A pair of Williams County standouts, Edon’s Claire Radabaugh and Edgerton’s Ally Cape, garnered second-team recognition, while Miller City’s Natalie Koenig and Fayette senior Trista Fruchey were third-teamers.
