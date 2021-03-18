After earning the Division II state championship over the weekend, Napoleon senior Taylor Strock and head coach Corey Kreinbrink brought more accolades back to the program on Wednesday as D-II Northwest District Co-Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.
The honors were announced Wednesday evening through selection by a 10-person panel of members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, with all first and second-team picks eligible to be named all-Ohio, to be released the week of March 29.
Strock, who averaged 16.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals per contest for the 26-1 state champion Wildcats, shared the D-II Player of the Year honor with Bellevue senior Cory Santoro (28 ppg). The honor marks the second straight season Strock has finished on the all-district first team as the future Cedarville University hooper was a third-team all-Ohio pick a season ago.
Kreinbrink, who is 141-38 as Napoleon coach, was named Division II Coach of the Year. Wildcat senior Caely Ressler was also named to the all-district first team with junior guard Emma Pedroza and Kalli Helberg earning third team and honorable mention nods, respectively.
Bryan senior Shallyn Miley picked up a first-team nod in Division II. Teammates McKendry Semer (third team) and Reese Grothaus (honorable mention) also were rewarded for stellar seasons.
In Division III, Fairview coach Russ Zeedyk shared the all-district Co-Coach of the Year award with Elmwood mentor Doug Reynolds following the program’s second straight district final appearance and first outright Green Meadows Conference title since 2005.
Apache senior guard Kiersten Cline, the GMC Player of the Year, was a first-team pick, along with Wauseon’s Marisa Seiler and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Kelsey Erford.
Delta’s Brooklyn Green, Swanton’s Aricka Lutz and Montpelier’s Ariel Page earned second-team recognition in Division III with Paulding’s Janae Pease and O-G’s Erin Kaufman as third-teamers.
In Division IV, the area put a trio on the all-district first team in Wayne Trace senior Katrina Stoller, Ottoville’s Nicole Knippen and Columbus Grove guard Kenzie King.
Hicksville sophomore Kenzie Schroeder picked up a second-team nod, as did North Central’s Madison Brown and Miller City forward Abi Lammers. Pandora-Gilboa’s Lacie Fenstermaker and Kalida’s Grace Klausing were third-team selections.
