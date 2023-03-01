With outstanding efforts come deserved accolades and the area’s girls basketball standouts did just that as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its all-Northwest District girls basketball selections on Wednesday evening with a bevy of area picks.
In Division II, Bryan’s historic run to the regional finals includes a first-team nod to senior Reese Grothause while Kailee Thiel and Ella Voigt were second and third-team picks, respectively, for the Golden Bears.
Bryan head coach Todd Grosjean was named co-Coach of the Year in Division II after guiding the Bears to a school-record 24 wins and the first district championship since 1984.
Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer picked up a first-team spot in Division II with Sophie Chipps of Napoleon on the second team and Defiance senior Mira Horvath tabbing an honorable mention spot.
In Division III, Liberty Center’s Tim Davis was the second Northwest Ohio Athletic League coach to be named co-Coach of the Year with his Tigers reaching regionals for the first time in 16 seasons. Emerson Gray was LC’s lone all-district pick, earning a spot on the first team.
Fairview teammates Carrie Zeedyk (first team), Allison Rhodes (second team) and Kelly Crites (honorable mention) each earned district recognition while the Tinora duo of Liv Mueller and Nova Okuley were both honorable mention selections. Ottawa-Glandorf forward Katie Kaufman was a first-team pick while freshman point guard Karsyn Erford and Kaelyn Grothause were third-team and honorable mention nods. Delta’s Grace Munger and Khloe Weber, Archbold’s Sophie Rupp, Evergreen’s Addison Ricker and Swanton’s Alaina Pelland all represented the NWOAL on the honorable mention list while Wayne Trace senior Gracie Shepherd was a D-III third-teamer.
Finally, Patrick Henry’s Justin Sonnenberg became the third NWOAL coach to garner an individual award as the D-IV co-Coach of the Year. Ada Christman and Carys Crossland were second team and honorable mention picks for the Patriots.
Sage Woolace of Stryker picked up a spot on the all-district first team in D-IV with Ally Schindler of Ayersville and Libbie Baker of Hilltop on the second team. Aewyn McMichael of Antwerp landed a third-team spot, along with Kalida’s Camille Hovest, while Edgerton freshman Alivia Farnham, Continental’s Bryn Tegenkamp, Pettisville’s Ellie Grieser, Holgate’s Lexa Schuller and Miller City’s Grace Pfau netted honorable mention accolades.
