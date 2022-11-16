Following outstanding efforts on the gridiron this season, area football standouts garnered all-Northwest District recognition through voting by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced on Wednesday evening.
Outside of the first-second-honorable mention hierarchy, area gridders earned individual district awards as well.
Napoleon’s Caleb Stoner and Liberty Center’s Landon Bockelman were co-Linemen of the Year in Division IV and V, respectively, while the Tigers also took home Defensive Player of the Year with senior Owen Box and co-Coach of the Year for Casey Mohler following their unbeaten run to Friday’s regional championship against Elmwood.
In Division VI, Patrick Henry receiver Landon Johnson was named co-Offensive Player of the Year after catching 91 passes for 1,227 yards and five TDs while Antwerp QB Carson Altimus (3,123 pass yards, 33 TDs, 954 rush yards, 21 TDs) was co-Offensive Player of the Year, DB Landon Brewer (26 tackles, 2 INTs) was co-Defensive Player of the year and mentor Jason Hale was co-Coach of the Year for the 13-0 Archers, who will take on Lima Central Catholic on Saturday for a D-VII Region 26 title.
Following the team’s first playoff trip and winning record in nine years, Defiance had nine players garner all-district honors in Division III, led by first team linebacker Christian Commisso (60.5 tackles, two TFLs). Running back Brogan Castillo (1,294 yards, 13 TDs, 17 catches, 364 yards, four TDs) and QB Brez Zipfel (1,729 yards, 13 TDs) were second teamers, along with teammates Caden Allman, Gavin Miller, Abel Rubio, Brian Phillips and Garrett Rodenberger, while senior Gavino Gomez was an honorable mention pick.
In Division V, Tinora senior Javen Gaines (41 tackles, 11 TFLs, four sacks) was a first team all-district pick at defensive line while Ram teammates Brandon Edwards (805 rush yards, 8 TDs), Jacob Bishop and Dallas Dachenhaus (65 tackles, 7 TFLs, 1.5 sacks) were second-teamers. Grady Gustwiller (106 tackles, 2 sacks, one INT) and Brayden Roesti (70 tackles, 4 TFLs) were among local honorable mention picks.
In Division VII, Ayersville’s playoff-qualifying season was rewarded as Abe Delano (35 catches, 683 yards, 8 TDs) was a first team selection at wide receiver, along with running back Owen Berner (1,121 yards, 13 TDs), defensive lineman Brady Clark (69.5 tackles, 8 TFLs, 4.5 sacks) and linebacker Weston McGuire (105 tackles, 4 TFLs).
Antwerp’s perfect season saw linemen Austin Miller and Kendric Robinson on the first team, along with Altimus and Brewer. Parker Moore (46 catches, 542 yards, eight TDs), Reid Lichty (922 rush yards, 18 TDs), Syris Gale (104 tackles, six TFLs) and Xander Smith were second-teamers and Cam Fuller (43 catches, 712 yards, eight TDs) was an honorable mention pick.
OPSWA All-Northwest District Football
Area Honorees
Division III
First Team: Christian Commisso (Defiance LB).
Second Team: Caden Allman (Defiance OL); Brogan Castillo (Defiance RB); Brez Zipfel (Defiance QB); Gavin Miller (Defiance DL); Abel Rubio (Defiance LB); Brian Phillips (Defiance DB); Garrett Rodenberger (Defiance DB).
Honorable Mention: Gavino Gomez (Defiance).
Division IV
Co-Lineman of the Year: Caleb Stoner, Napoleon.
First Team: Jude Armstrong (Wauseon WR); Tyler Spisak (Bryan OL); Caleb Stoner (Napoleon DL); Tyson Rodriguez (Wauseon DB).
Second Team: Sam Smith (Wauseon, WR); Andrew Williams (Napoleon RB); Justin Duncan (Wauseon DL); Parker Vollmer (Bryan DL); Henry Eggers (Napoleon DL); Austin Kovar (Wauseon LB); Jacob Aguilar (Napoleon LB); Ethan Borton (Wauseon DB).
Honorable Mention: Luke Hardy (Napoleon).
Division V
Defensive Player of the Year: Owen Box, Liberty Center.
Co-Lineman of the Year: Landon Bockelman, Liberty Center.
Co-Coach of the Year: Casey Mohler, Liberty Center.
First Team: Landon Bockelman (Liberty Center OL): Carson Dominique (Archbold RB); Matthew Orr (Liberty Center RB); Owen Box (Liberty Center DL); Javen Gaines (Tinora DL); Trenton Kruse (Liberty Center LB); Gabe Chapa (Archbold LB); Landen Kruse (Liberty Center DB); Chase Miller (Archbold DB); Krayton Kern (Archbold punter).
Second Team: Mason Siegel (Archbold OL); Brian Burrowes (Archbold OL); Tanner Kline (Liberty Center (DL); Jerremiah Wolford (Delta RB); Brandon Edwards (Tinora RB); Zane Zeiter (Liberty Center QB); Jacob Bishop (Tinora kicker); Dallas Dachenhaus (Tinora DL); Holden Barnes (Delta DL); Cy Rump (Ottawa-Glandorf LB); James Ruple (Delta DB).
Honorable Mention: Justin Ruple (Delta); Seth Navarre (Liberty Center); Karter Behnfeldt (Archbold); Grady Gustwiller (Tinora); Colton Kruse (Liberty Center); Jeff Zacharias (Liberty Center); Brayden Roesti (Tinora); Kaleb Yoder (Ottawa-Glandorf); Justice Pope (Ottawa-Glandorf); Landon Morman (Ottawa-Glandorf); Austin Haley (Ottawa-Glandorf); Walter Ross (Ottawa-Glandorf).
Division VI
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Landon Johnson, Patrick Henry.
First Team: Landon Johnson (Patrick Henry WR); Riley Dunbar (Evergreen WR); Aiden Behrman (Patrick Henry DL); Kaden Rosebrook (Patrick Henry DB).
Second Team: Nash Meyer (Patrick Henry QB); Houston Miranda (Patrick Henry LB); Ezra Sinn (Wayne Trace LB).
Honorable Mention: Gavin Jackson (Patrick Henry); Grant Smith (Patrick Henry).
Division VII
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Carson Altimus, Antwerp.
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Landon Brewer, Antwerp.
Co-Coach of the Year: Jason Hale, Antwerp.
First Team: Caden Nester (Edon WR); Abe Delano (Ayersville WR); Austin Miller (Antwerp (OL); Owen Berner (Ayersville RB); Carson Altimus (Antwerp QB); Kendric Robinson (Antwerp DL); Brady Clark (Ayersville DL); Weston McGuire (Ayersville LB); Landon Brewer (Antwerp DB).
Second Team: Carter Kiess (Edon WR); Kadyn Picillo (Edgerton WR); Parker Moore (Antwerp WR); Xander Smith (Antwerp OL); Garrett Skiles (Edon OL); Reid Lichty (Antwerp RB); Jamison Grime (Montpelier DL); Syris Gale (Antwerp LB); Cohen Hulbert (Edon LB); Corey Everetts (Edgerton DB).
Honorable Mention: Camden Fuller (Antwerp); Brennen Friend (Montpelier); Eli Fackler (Montpelier).
